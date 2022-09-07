Baggin' Cancer cornhole tournament set for Saturday

On Saturday, the Seventh Annual Baggin’ Cancer cornhole tournament takes place at the Dew Drop Inn in Bloomsdale, raising money for Pedal the Cause in hopes to have a world without cancer. It takes place the same day as the Fifth Annual Brew at the Dewfest.

Pedal the Cause’s goal is to provide critical funding for cancer research for both Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at the Saint Louis Children’s Hospital. Founded in 2009 by Bill Koman, a two-time lymphoma survivor, Koman wanted to give back to the place who helped saved his life. Since 2009, Pedal the Cause has had about 149,000 donors, and helped with 194 cancer research projects.

Scott Drury, the founder of the Baggin’ Cancer cornhole tournament, has participated with Pedal the Cause about a decade, saying this year will be either his 10th or 11th year riding.

“Everybody has been touched by cancer one way or another, whether it has been friends, family, or personally,” said Drury, who has lost an uncle, as well as friends to the disease.

Drury explained he wanted to help with the research in any way he can to prevent others from having to go through what he has.

“I don’t want to see people go through with what myself and my family have gone through with my relatives and my friends. It’s just not fair,” Drury said.

The family-friendly event starts with sign-up at 11 a.m., and the bags are able to be thrown starting at 12:30 p.m. Prices include $50 for a team of adults, and $20 for a team for those 12 and under in the kid’s tournament. All money raised will stay in the St. Louis area, and goes to fighting cancer through Pedal the Cause.

Besides Brew at the Dewfest, other types of food and drink specials run from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Throughout the tournament, participants will have the chance to win different types of prizes, including attendance prizes and raffles. While there are no basket raffles, any donations received will be used as an attendance prize.

Each person who throws during the tournament will receive a ticket, and throughout the day, tickets will be drawn for winners.

One of the raffle prizes include a cornhole set of a Charleville Brewery & Winery set of boards made for drinking games. One entry is $3, two entries for $5, or five entries for $10, and all chances can be purchased either the day of the tournament or through Venmo on the flyer with name, phone number, and the word “Bags.” The drawing for the boards will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

“This is a fun way for people to come out, have a good time, throw some cornhole bags, eat some nachos, hang out with friends and family, and at the same time you’re helping make a difference,” said Drury.

From 2 to 6 p.m. also at the Dew Drop Inn, guests will be able to enjoy the beer festival for $15, and will have access to more than 25 breweries, a sample glass, food, and live music featuring Saints Til Friday. Some of the breweries attending include Jackson Street Brew Co., St. Nicholas Brewing Company, local Charleville Brewery & Winery, and Boulevard Brewing Company.

Tickets are available for the Brew at the Dewfest online at eventbrite.com.

Sponsors for the cornhole event include Don Heil Oil Co., JCH Hoses and Fittings, Environmental Products Inc., T. Drury Contracting, Drury Outdoors, Ste. Genevieve Vision Care, CE Contracting, Wolk’s Insurance and Financial Services, HSB Advisors, Riverside Landscaping, Belle Ever After Boutique, Publishing Concepts, ST Gear and Machine, Gegg Lawn Service, Pettus Ste. Genevieve, Zahner and Associates, Energy Solutions, Chaffee Family, In Memory of Janet Meyer, Todd Stoll, In Loving Memory of Nancy Jo Lanterman, Al Rapp, and In Memory of Sam Wyman.