Baking dreams come true at Musthave Macarons +More

Musthave Macarons +More introduced the area to its delicate French cookies in spring of 2019 when they began selling them from a table at the Farmington Farmers Market.
Co-Owners Ashlyn and Landon Williams have grown the business from a table at the farmers market to a fully equipped food trailer.
"I remember making 10 dozen for that first week and only selling about six dozen," Ashlyn said. "But that was the beginning of something much bigger. As many of our followers know, for the first year and a half we would set up every week in a pink canopy, set up our tables, and unload each and every one of those little cookies into our display case."
Ashlyn said it was from those days of setting up the tent where her dream of a food trailer grew more and more with each and every set up.
"The trailer was originally a toy hauler and took over a year to remodel into our mobile kitchen," Ashlyn said. "I remember my mom and I going to meet with the health department and finding out what all the regulations were and feeling so overwhelmed, but finishing the trailer, and getting it certified was so rewarding."
Ashlyn said the trailer was a huge accomplishment for her. She said all of the profits Musthave Macarons +More made from spring of 2019 until November 2020 went toward the trailer.
"Every macaron bought by my customers helped me to get closer and closer to that dream," Ashlyn said. "In November of 2020, my dream of opening my food trailer finally became a reality."
Ashlyn said at the beginning those 10 dozen cookies seemed like a lot, but now with the trailer, she can offer so many more and has sold out multiple times.
"This business has soared to places I couldn't have ever imagined, and I can't wait to see where it goes in the future," Ashlyn said.
For those who do not know, Ashlyn said macarons are a delicate French cookie made with two airy almond cookies with a flavored filling in the center of the two.
"They are the perfect blend of crisp on the outside, but soft to bite into," Ashlyn said. "They pair perfect with any cup of coffee. On an average day we at Musthave Macarons +More carry between 12 to 14 flavors, a flavor for every taste bud. Our macarons are baked fresh weekly in a commercial kitchen."
Ashlyn said macarons did not start as a business venture for her but instead it was a challenge.
"I've always loved a challenge and let me tell you, challenge is the perfect word for these tricky little cookies," Ashlyn said. "I grew up watching all the cooking shows on TV, dreaming of someday being on one. Macarons seemed to be the downfall of so many chefs, so I just had to try it."
Ashlyn said they definitely did not turn out the first, second or even the third time. She said it took her nearly two years to learn the art of the macaron.
"I have always loved to cook," Ashlyn said. "My mom always taught me growing up how to cook with what we had on hand. Even though I loved to cook, my parents usually took care of the cooking so I took care of the baking."
Ashlyn said macarons definitely are an art. She said countless cookies were thrown in the trash while she learned the art and hours and hours of practice and research went into this growing passion of hers.
"It makes me so happy to see people love my cookies so much," Ashlyn said. "Turtle has to be my favorite because it has so many elements to it, from the airy almond cookie with pecan pieces, to the filing of caramel and fudge buttercream. It makes for the perfect mix."
In April 2020, Musthave Macarons added the +More to its name. Ashlyn said the change came because they no longer wanted to limit themselves to just macarons.
"I'm super excited about our new name," Ashlyn said. "My dream is to travel the world some day and try different desserts from the countries I've always wanted to go to. This is where the vision for my trailer came to life as well."
Ashlyn said the trailer has world maps and the word "hello" written in many different languages.
"For now I want to live out my dream with my baking," Ashlyn said. "We are planning to build the trailer around desserts from different countries. In the spring, we are hoping to bring everyone a yummy treat from Spain."
Ashlyn said her support system means everything to her and her husband and co-owner Landon has pushed her to follow this dream and has supported her every step of the way.
"If it wasn't for him, I would not be able to do this full-time and give it the attention it needs," Ashlyn said. "I'm forever grateful for that."
Ashlyn said her mom has also been a big help as her sidekick in the kitchen.
"Without her I wouldn't know what to do," Ashlyn said. "Together we make an awesome team. My mom and dad both go out of their way to help me anytime I need it. I am blessed to have such supportive parents."
Ashlyn said she is also thankful for such an awesome community that has been so supportive of her small business.
"I couldn't feel more blessed and thankful for all of the customers that bought macarons from me along the way," Ashlyn said. "Nothing would have been possible without them."
To learn more about Musthave Macarons +More or to find out where the food trailer will be at next find them on Facebook.
