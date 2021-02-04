Baking dreams come true at Musthave Macarons +More

Ashlyn said they definitely did not turn out the first, second or even the third time. She said it took her nearly two years to learn the art of the macaron.

"I have always loved to cook," Ashlyn said. "My mom always taught me growing up how to cook with what we had on hand. Even though I loved to cook, my parents usually took care of the cooking so I took care of the baking."

Ashlyn said macarons definitely are an art. She said countless cookies were thrown in the trash while she learned the art and hours and hours of practice and research went into this growing passion of hers.

"It makes me so happy to see people love my cookies so much," Ashlyn said. "Turtle has to be my favorite because it has so many elements to it, from the airy almond cookie with pecan pieces, to the filing of caramel and fudge buttercream. It makes for the perfect mix."

In April 2020, Musthave Macarons added the +More to its name. Ashlyn said the change came because they no longer wanted to limit themselves to just macarons.

"I'm super excited about our new name," Ashlyn said. "My dream is to travel the world some day and try different desserts from the countries I've always wanted to go to. This is where the vision for my trailer came to life as well."