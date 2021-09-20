Balloon Glow set for Chaumette

Those big, beautiful balloons will cast their colorful glow against the dusky sky of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery soon.

The Ste. Genevieve County food-and-wine hotspot announced their plans to host the 2021 Balloon Glow event Thursday, Sept. 23, and Friday, Sept. 24 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., weather permitting. Children and pets are welcome, and admission and parking are free.

“We’re thrilled to be continuing on with tradition and can’t wait to see our guests,” said the owner of Chaumette Vineyards & Winery, Hank Johnson. “Their joy in watching the balloons inflate and glow truly makes the day special.”

A food tent will be set up with items for purchase. Guests can choose from hamburgers, hot dogs, jambalaya, chicken salad wraps, chips, and cookies.

Wine tastings will be given at the Tasting Room bar until 5 p.m.

To make a reservation to eat at the Grapevine Grill, please call (573) 747-1000. Chaumette will be open for normal business hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on Chaumette Vineyards & Winery, please visit https://chaumette.com/ or call (573) 747-1000.

