Banner art contest deadline extended

The recent snow days have caused the ART Blooms Banner design contest to be extended beyond the original deadline of Friday.

The new deadline is Feb. 5. Students interested can submit art to the Farmington Library at 101 N. A Street or Mineral Area Council on the Arts in Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Building, Room 134. Art can also be mailed to PO Box 1000, Park Hills, MO 63601. Artwork should not be folded.

Young artists’ work is being sought for this year’s ART Blooms contest. Artists are asked to create original pieces based on the theme of “It’s a Brand New Day.”

Students from public, private and homeschools in grades K-12 are encouraged to enter their original drawing, painting or illustration depicting this year’s theme.

All work submitted to the contest must be the students’ own creations. Although artists may enter multiple pieces, only one entry per person will be eligible to win.

This year’s contest is the seventh annual event. Winners will have their banners displayed in Farmington, Bismarck, Arcadia Valley and Potosi.