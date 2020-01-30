{{featured_button_text}}
Banner art deadline extended to Feb. 7

Students can have their art on display in downtown Farmington by participating in the Art Blooms Banner Contest.

Mother Nature is often depicted in the colorful works of art on the banners displayed in downtown Farmington. But now, because Mother Nature has disrupted local schools’ schedules, the Art Blooms Banner Contest deadline has been extended to 4 p.m., Feb. 7.

This popular art contest receives more than 1,000 entries each year from artists ranging from kindergarten to 12th grade in local, public, private and home schools.

This year’s theme is “Places and Spaces” and was chosen by Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers.

For this year’s contest, 100 winners will be chosen. This will allow even more banners to be displayed in downtown Farmington.

Students’ artwork must be an original painting, drawing or illustration to depict this year’s theme.

The contest has been held for the past six years and is co-sponsored by the City of Farmington and Mineral Area Council on the Arts.

Winners of this year’s 2020 contest will be announced by Feb. 14. After artists’ banners have been displayed on light poles throughout downtown Farmington and then taken down for next year’s contest, the winners will be given their banners to keep.

Guidelines and the entry form for the Art Blooms Banner Contest are available at the Farmington Public Library or at MineralAreaArts.org.

Entries can be mailed or submitted in person to the Farmington Public Library or to the Mineral Area Council on the Arts office in the Mineral Area College Fine Arts building, room 134. If entries are mailed, send them in a flat protective envelope. Do not fold the artwork.

For more information, contact MACOA Executive Director Scottye Adkins at 573-518-2125 or email sadkins@MineralArea.edu.

