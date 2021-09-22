Battle of Pilot Knob reenactment set for this weekend

Civil War history will once again come alive this weekend at the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.

The 157th anniversary reenactment of the historic September 1864 Civil War battle will be on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site is located at 118 E. Maple St. in Pilot Knob.

The event is held every three years, but due to the pandemic, it was moved from 2020 to this year.

“We are so excited and happy to be able to hold the event this year,” said Bryan Bethel, the natural resource manager for the historic site. “It was such a disappointment to postpone last year and the community and all the reenactors are glad to be able to celebrate and remember this important event in our country’s history.”

In the 1864 battle, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, 12,000 Confederate troops under Gen. Sterling Price, former governor of Missouri, attacked Fort Davidson in Pilot Knob, which was defended by Brig. Gen. Thomas Ewing and 1,500 Army, Missouri Home Guard and civilian volunteers.

Bethel said this event is special for the Arcadia Valley area.