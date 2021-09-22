Battle of Pilot Knob reenactment set for this weekend

Civil War history will once again come alive this weekend at the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
The 157th anniversary reenactment of the historic September 1864 Civil War battle will be on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site is located at 118 E. Maple St. in Pilot Knob.
The event is held every three years, but due to the pandemic, it was moved from 2020 to this year.
“We are so excited and happy to be able to hold the event this year,” said Bryan Bethel, the natural resource manager for the historic site. “It was such a disappointment to postpone last year and the community and all the reenactors are glad to be able to celebrate and remember this important event in our country’s history.”
In the 1864 battle, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, 12,000 Confederate troops under Gen. Sterling Price, former governor of Missouri, attacked Fort Davidson in Pilot Knob, which was defended by Brig. Gen. Thomas Ewing and 1,500 Army, Missouri Home Guard and civilian volunteers.
Bethel said this event is special for the Arcadia Valley area.
“This event has a great economic impact on the area (by) bringing visitors from far and wide to the Valley,” he explained. “But the emotional tie the community has to the battle is, in part, because many of the families who still live in the area had ancestors who fought in the battle.
"Around 500 of the participants in the battle were local civilians who volunteered to fight in this battle and risked everything to stand for the Union.”
The main battle reenactment on Saturday will start at 1:30 p.m. At approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, the fort powder magazine explosion will be reenacted. The battle reenactment on Sunday will start at 1:30 p.m.
Community members can visit the Union and Confederate encampments and learn about the life of a Civil War soldier from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be periodic demonstrations of military tactics and marching during the day on Saturday and in the morning on Sunday.
There will also be a historic period dance on Saturday night, according to Bethel.
He also said there will be new group of reenactors from Virginia – the U.S. Christian Commission reenactors — who will participate for the first time.
“They reenact what we would recognize today as the USO or Red Cross,” he said. “They would provide snacks and coffee to the soldiers, help them get mail sent home, etc.
"They will have a wagon, which has a huge coffee maker on it, and will be demonstrating the activities the Christian Commission would have been engaged in.”
The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.
For more information about this event, please contact Bethel or Brick Autry at 573-546-3454.
Ste. Gen Encampment
An 18th century reenactment will take place on Saturday during this year’s Ste. Genevieve Encampment.
There will living history of camp life, games for children, and demonstrations of colonial crafts and skills from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 72 South Gabouri Street, at the corner of Main and South Gabouri Street.
The event – in its fourth straight year – is free.
Doug Nickelson, one of the organizers, said the event is a chance for community members to interact with the reeanactors, who will be dressed for the 1700s time period, and to learn a little bit about history.
“My favorite part of the event is demonstrating how members of the French Colonial Militia would have lived in camp and to tell the story of my ancestors, who lived in Ste. Genevieve in the 1700s,” he said. “I have traced my ancestors back to the 1600s in France.”
The event is sponsored by the Ste. Genevieve Militia. For more info, contact Nickelson at dnickelson@yahoo.com.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.