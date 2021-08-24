Battle of Pilot Knob Site hosts movie night Saturday

Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site invites the public to come out and enjoy an outdoor movie night 8-10:15 p.m. Saturday, in the day-use area.

The site will be showing the 1941 Warner Bros. classic, “Sergeant York,” which chronicles the life and heroism of one of our country’s most decorated World War I war heroes, from his humble beginnings in the mountains of Tennessee to his heroic valor on the battlefields of Europe.

The movie stars Gary Cooper and Walter Brennan. Cooper won an Academy Award for best actor in a leading role for this role, and Brennan was nominated for best supporting actor. The real Sergeant York never wanted to profit from his wartime achievements and resisted book and movie offers until the beginning of World War II, when he finally allowed this movie to be made in patriotic support of his country.

This is an outside event, so visitors should bring blankets or lawn chairs to sit on and enjoy the picture show, which will be shown in the day-use area of the historic site.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.