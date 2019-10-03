As autumn leaves turn gold, orange and red, those who love road-tripping and serious barbecue should be thinking about making a carnivore’s pilgrimage to Arcadia Valley and Baylee Jo’s BBQ, now owned by Jeremy and Jessica Horton.
Baylee Jo’s, located 1315 N. Highway 21 in Ironton near Shepherd Mountain Hiking Trail, is open seven days a week. Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday. Kids eat for free on Tuesdays.
“When the owner retired, it just became too attractive to pass up,” Jeremy said recently about the Farmington couple’s recent acquisition. “Baylee Jo’s has always had a great reputation for good barbecue. I want to honor that reputation and build it up even more, if that’s possible.”
Jeremy has a long relationship with the restaurant industry, having managed several venues in Farmington over the last 20 years. He’s overseen the day-to-day operations of a franchised restaurant, an independently-owned catfish restaurant, a winery, and catering services.
He has also seen restaurants come and go. He said he’s interested in capitalizing on the methods and attitudes he’s seen among the bars and eateries that stick around, and he’s been happy to see that Baylee Jo’s is one of those places with the kind of ingredients that add up to staying power.
“A restaurant is such an important part of the community,” Jeremy said, as he quickly put together a donation for a visitor who was soliciting items for a hospital fundraiser. “It’s where families reunite, it’s where milestones are celebrated. People come here to let off steam after a long work week, families come here to take a break from cooking. Birthdays, family reunions, school reunions. We take our role in the community very seriously.”
And the food is treated very, very seriously. He declined to share the recipes and techniques of the acclaimed, cherry-smoked barbecue, but he said he plans to keep the quality high and consistent. He also plans to keep the cherry-smoked barbecue sauce that compliments the smoky, tender meat so well.
The menu features a dream team selection of thick-cut pork steaks, rib-eye, smoked turkey, ribs, chicken, pulled pork and roast beef. But the restaurant features quite a few vegetarian and pescatarian options, as well, among their fish dishes, crab leg dinners, salads and sides.
“We try to have something for everyone’s individual palate and eating style. You might come hungry, but you won’t leave that way,” he said.
In addition to the usual barbecue sides — potato salad, baked beans, pub chips — the menu includes loaded BBQ cornbread, fried corn on the cob, loaded baked potato and fried portabella mushrooms. The Big BBQ Tater is billed as a local favorite and the BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger is another top seller.
Those who are thirsty from hiking, biking and shopping around Arcadia Valley can try a Cherry Berry Rum Punch, an Orange Marmalade Cooler, a Parrothead Margarita or any number of top-shelf liquors and beers at the bar, in addition to a variety of other soft drinks.
Since officially reopening under their ownership on Sept. 17, Jeremy said, he’s been pleased with community support and feedback.
“Arcadia Valley is such a beautiful place. Everyone has been so nice and we’ve received a ton of compliments and feedback, which is so encouraging,” he said. “We want to provide quality food, great service and a fun atmosphere, because Arcadia Valley and their visitors deserve it.”
