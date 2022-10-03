Beach Boys tribute coming to Farmington

“Surfin’ USA,” “Good Vibrations,” “Kokomo,” “California Girls” and “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.” If any of these classic songs sound familiar, they’re top hits from the Beach Boys. And Saturday, a tribute band will be rocking the stage at Centene Center in Farmington.

The Beach Boys’ music has been part of American culture for nearly six decades. Their incredible harmonies and care-free songs have transported fans to a more relaxed place.

The award-winning group had more than 80 songs top worldwide charts, including 36 of them in the nation’s Top 40 list, the most by a U.S. rock band.

In 1988, they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and received a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award.

Now the beloved band’s music can be heard on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Farmington Centene Center. Tickets can be purchased for $15 each at the Farmington Community Civic Center, by phone or in person. For information, call 573-756-0900. This is the first concert of the year for Mineral Area Council on the Arts.

Even though ocean shores are hundreds of miles away, "Sail On: The Beach Boys Tribute" will bring The Beach Boys’ music to the Parkland. The five performers recreate the famous group’s music live, with great attention to detail, much enthusiasm and high energy. Sail On is as close as fans get in-person to hearing the original group’s care-free and familiar music.

Nashville-based Sail On performs more than 80 shows each year and is said to be the most-booked Beach Boys tribute band in the world. They perform The Beach Boys’ classic hits, along with some reissues from the brand’s extended catalog of songs.

The Sail On tribute band members include Paul Runyon and Mike Williamson on keys and vocals; Matt Thompson, guitar and vocals; Wyatt Funderburk, vocals; and Ben Potter, drums. More information can be found at www.sailonsounds.com.

Fans won’t want to miss this one-night-only concert because it’s going to be authentic, unforgettable and a great time to reminisce familiar songs from a simpler time, according to Mineral Area Council on the Arts Executive Director Scottye Adkins. It’s also a quick way to be transported to the beach on a fall evening, with no driving involved.