You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
'Bear' sightings anticipated
0 comments
alert top story

'Bear' sightings anticipated

Bear sightings anticipated

Evelyn and Kelsie DeBord, joined by Reese McDowell, practice sighting bears on Tuesday afternoon before the county-wide “Bear Hunt” begins on Thursday. Bonne Terre, Desloge, Farmington and Park Hills businesses will participate by placing bears in their shop windows.

 Submitted Photo

Kids may be shut in and businesses may be shut down due to concerns of spreading the coronavirus pandemic, but area chambers of commerce are attempting to lighten the mood, distance-partnering on a simple “Bear Hunt” to bring smiles to the faces of kids and business owners.

The "Bear Hunt" begins Thursday and lasts through Sunday. The "rules" of the hunt are simple:

Parents and kids are encouraged, as they’re traveling around Bonne Terre, Desloge, Farmington and Park Hills on their necessary trips, to look for stuffed bears that business owners have placed in their shop windows. In other words, a “Bear Hunt.”

Bonne Terre Chamber Executive Leigha Head is organizing the clever game, and Park Hills, Farmington and Desloge chambers are also participating.

“We hope for a fun adventure as families participate in the ‘Bear Hunt.’ This is a great way for our community to have some fun but also continue to practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Head said in her letter to her chamber members. 

More information about participating locations can be gotten from the chambers’ Facebook event page. “Bear” locations are encouraged to upload photos or their addresses to the event page, as well.

“While families are out on a walk or taking a drive through town, we look forward to seeing all those cute stuffed animals help brighten up the spirits in our communities," Head said.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Country Days! Carnival Nights!
Local

Country Days! Carnival Nights!

  • Updated

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce officially unveiled their plans Thursday for the 2020 Country Days Celebration to be held June 5-7.

Many public campgrounds closing
Local

Many public campgrounds closing

  • Updated

As U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and Missouri State Parks (MSP) close most non-day-use services due to coronavirus, spring’s rainy, ove…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News