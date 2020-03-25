'Bear' sightings anticipated

Kids may be shut in and businesses may be shut down due to concerns of spreading the coronavirus pandemic, but area chambers of commerce are attempting to lighten the mood, distance-partnering on a simple “Bear Hunt” to bring smiles to the faces of kids and business owners.

The "Bear Hunt" begins Thursday and lasts through Sunday. The "rules" of the hunt are simple:

Parents and kids are encouraged, as they’re traveling around Bonne Terre, Desloge, Farmington and Park Hills on their necessary trips, to look for stuffed bears that business owners have placed in their shop windows. In other words, a “Bear Hunt.”

Bonne Terre Chamber Executive Leigha Head is organizing the clever game, and Park Hills, Farmington and Desloge chambers are also participating.

“We hope for a fun adventure as families participate in the ‘Bear Hunt.’ This is a great way for our community to have some fun but also continue to practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Head said in her letter to her chamber members.