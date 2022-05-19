'Beauty and the Beast' auditions take place Sunday

It’s the most anticipated audition yet. People have reached out to Mineral Area Fine Arts Theater Director Jason Carr on a regular basis to inquire about auditions and performance dates.

“We are expecting a huge turnout for ‘Beauty and the Beast,’” he said. “There has already been so much buzz surrounding this upcoming production.”

Tryouts for “Beauty and the Beast” take place Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Mineral Area College Fine Arts Theater.

Anyone who would like to audition should have a prepared one-minute vocal audition piece. Accompaniment should be on a CD or Bluetooth device.

“Prepare something that shows off your range and tone quality,” said Carr, “and bring a positive attitude, a smile and lots of energy to the audition.”

Those who are auditioning will cold read from a few scenes already printed, and there will be light choreography as part of the audition. Be sure to wear comfortable shoes and clothing, and bring a bottle of water.

Performances for “Beauty and the Beast” are set for July 20-23 at Farmington’s Centene Center.

“Although I’m incredibly anxious about these auditions, I’m also extremely excited,” he said. “Now that it’s summer, there will be a lot of people showing up that we haven't seen at this point.”

Carr said the fact that 92 people showed up for “Seussical” during the school year leads him to believe they are going to surpass that number substantially.

“I’ve been preparing for it, and will have a full panel of people helping me cast the show to make it run a little more smoothly,” he said. “Keeping track of that many faces and voices is surely going to be a daunting task, but I wouldn’t trade it for the alternative. It’s a good problem to have.”

MAFAA’s fall theatrical production will be “The Play That Goes Wrong,” which Carr said is an “absolutely hilarious comedy.” After that, the MAFAA will put on the holiday production of “White Christmas.”

Since the MAFAA opened in July 2021, there have been four theatrical productions: “The Music Man” in November 2021; “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in February; and “Seussical” earlier this month. A special performance of “Shrek” was sponsored by the MAFAA in July 2021 as a fundraiser for Farmington High School teacher Diana Mays-Nielson.

“Even a year ago, if you’d have told me I would be directing a show with 90 people in it and these shows would be performed before sell-out crowds, I would have never believed you,” said Carr. “These last 11 months have been a whirlwind. I cannot even begin to describe the gratitude that I have for this community, our patrons and the academy.”

He said, “The love, passions and pride that have gone into these three shows is unmatched compared to anything else I’ve ever done. I’ll continue to grow and get better, but not for me. The community deserves this program, and I’ll pour my heart into it as long as the academy and community still want me here.”

Carr said staff at MAFAA thanks the entire community for all of their support, love and kindness.

“We couldn’t keep this dream alive without all of you,” he said, “so from the bottoms of our hearts, thank you!”

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

