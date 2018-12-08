North County Band Boosters will hold a Big Band Dinner and Dance Fundraiser for Guitars on Monday night.
The Band Boosters will serve a buffet-style dinner starting at 6 p.m. followed by holiday music by North County Jazz Bands.
There will be performances by the North County Jazz Combos, Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Lab Bands. The dinner and dance will be held in the North County High School Commons Area. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
There will be a 50/50 drawing, raffle items and attendance prizes through out the evening. There will be a hot chocolate bar and you can a make your own s'mores station in addition to dinner and desserts.
The evening event is a fundraiser for the North County Band Program to help purchase guitars for a new guitar class that will be offered to students in the upcoming school year.
For more information or questions about the Big Band Dinner and Dance Fundraiser for Guitars contact Jeanne Spradling at 573-631-0428 or email jeannesue1970@gmail.com.
