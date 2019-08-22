You’ve probably passed by one of the area’s best-kept secrets hundreds of times, traveling on U.S. 67 in the northern part of St. Francois County. But the owner of Cherokee Landing, a campground and canoe outfitter located at 8344 Berry Road in Bonne Terre, says people eventually find this jewel for local floating and camping and are impressed by its amenities.
Chrissie Bruner, who has been running the Big River “camp-fish-and-float” with Steve Anderson since 2007, said they love hearing their guests’ surprise upon “discovering” Cherokee Landing. It’s a feeling they once experienced themselves.
“We kept driving by on 67, seeing the billboard by the highway and we thought, ‘where is this place?’” she said. “And just like everyone else, once we got here, we were amazed we had passed by all these years and never stopped.”
Cherokee Landing is accessed by taking the Bonne Terre exit and heading west on Highway 47, then heading north on Berry Road for about two miles. Camping is open Friday through Sunday, with 6- and 2-mile canoe trips offered Saturday and Sunday. In addition to camping, fishing and canoeing on the Big River, Cherokee has a 2-acre lake stocked with bass, catfish, crappie and bluegill.
“We’ve seen people pull some sizable fish out of our lake,” she said. “It’s the most fun to see kids get excited about their first catch.”
The campgrounds have electrical sites and dump stations for RVs, and primitive campgrounds for individuals and groups like the Boy Scouts, who come almost every year, she said.
“Time goes by so fast. We’ve had all the droughts, the floods, even those dang locusts that only come every 117 years or whatever, we’ve had it all. Had it all,” she said. “Life has a way of throwing you curveballs, and you just make lemonade out of the lemons you’re handed.”
And sometimes the lemons are thrown fast and hard. Bruner said her house, a sweet little chalet, has been flooded twice by Big River, and the heavy, frequent rains took a bite out of business earlier this summer.
“June is always my busiest month, but this year was so rainy, we lost a lot of business,” she said. “But I come from insurance, and if the river’s too high, say, six feet on my flood wall, I won’t send people out. Safety first. Most people aren’t going to want to go out anyway, when it’s raining or when it has rained that hard.”
For the most part, though, Big River is a tame waterway, she said. According to the Cherokee Landing website, when the St. Louis or Steelville areas have floods, Cherokee Landing often has an excellent float. It’s a tributary of Meramec River with its beginnings in the Council Bluffs area. It empties into the Meramec south of Eureka.
“It’s a pretty slow river, nice and peaceful, so parents feel safer with the kids,” she said. “I don’t get to float much at all, but I love it when I do. Recently I was able to take my grandson out on the water, and it was so much fun. He was so excited.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.