Big River Chautauqua back on the calendar

Having cancelled two seasons out of an abundance of caution for the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers of the usually-annual Big River Chautauqua are dusting off their planning binders and getting ready to bring three summer nights of thought-provoking entertainment to Veterans Park behind Bonne Terre City Hall. The tradition has been going on since the early 1990s.

And now it’s back, having survived COVID-19.

Under the banner of folk singer Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are a-Changin,’” three scholars who have intensely studied the lives of three 1960s figures will take on those personas to tell the audience about the icons’ lives and answer follow-up questions July 14-16.

Each evening begins with concessions opening at 5:30 p.m., pre-show entertainment at 6 p.m. and the program beginning at 7:30 p.m.

This year’s look back at some of the leading figures of the turbulent 1960s will include Thursday, July 14, Robert F. Kennedy; Friday, July 15, Rosa Parks; and Saturday, July 16, (Mama) Cass Elliot.

The last Chautauqua, in 2019, featured scholars impersonating Bob Hope, Walter Cronkite and Julia Child under the theme “Thanks for the Memories.” As in prior events, each of the three nights brought together hundreds of people surrounding the small stage under the canopy of the large tent.

Last year, organizers had high hopes the cancelled 2020 season could be rolled over, as the performers signaled they’d be willing to reschedule.

Paul Williams, who’s been part of the Big River Chautauqua since it started in the 1990s, said last spring when the cancellation announcement was made, although they’d hoped to bring back the performers. Two out of the three performers had been willing to risk travel, but the third wasn’t sure about the airplane or the crowd, and the infection rates had been climbing at the time.

“Making it sufficiently socially-distanced under the tent would have meant only about 70 people being able to find seating under the tent, and where would the other 180 or so people be, milling about and close together outside the seated area,” Williams said at the time. “And we normally have food, which would have required a lot of special care and effort to make sure it conformed to health department specifications.

“We (the committee members) had a good discussion, and we just decided it’s not worth the risk of something like that. We’re hopeful in 2022 we can do it again.”

He also pointed out, many people make vacation plans around Chautauqua, so the more people who can get the three-day event on their calendars, the better.

Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Director Leigha Head wants to remind chamber members, there’s a traditional Wednesday night meeting when the typical monthly luncheon turns into an evening of teasers for the three performances.

“The characters come and are introduced to the members, along with a small taste of their performance,” Head said. “You get an idea of what you’re going to see during the days to come, you can actually get up to talk to the characters, ask them questions. Our members get the first look at the Chautauqua performers, so it's a lot of fun.”

Head said she’s looking forward to attending this year.

“I think it's such a great addition to Bonne Terre, being able to replay history from all these different characters each year is very exciting, and the community really enjoys it,” she said. “I’m glad it’s returned, it brings a lot of people in and it’s yet another thing that we do a little differently in Bonne Terre, something no one else has.”

