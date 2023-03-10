The annual Big River Chautauqua returns in July, but this year it will undergo a few important changes that are exciting its organizers and fans.

Under the banner of "Space: From Fantasy to Fact," this year’s Chautauqua will be taking place July 20-22 as three scholars who have studied the lives of three important figures regarding space take the stage to tell the audiences about Gene Roddenberry, Wernher von Braun, and Katherine Johnson.

The biggest change to the 2023 Big River Chautauqua is the venue, which has traditionally been outside in Veterans Park under an enormous tent with folding chairs. This year, Chautauqua is being moved indoors to Bonne Terre City's Hall's air-conditioned auditorium.

Paul Williams, who has been part of the Big River Chautauqua since the event started in the 1990s, said parking will remain the same, but the rest is changing to be held inside — the food, pre-show entertainment, and program will be indoors.

“The two differences will be, our food will now be inside at the Bonne Terre Nutrition Center,” said Williams, “and then we’ll move next door to the Bonne Terre Auditorium, which is inside— and both places are air-conditioned.”

Williams said the July heat was beginning to affect the people who usually attend or volunteer, and he felt the weather might have even kept some people away. The goal is to give "indoor Chautauqua" a try and see how it works.

Each evening of the event has three segments. At 5:30 p.m. each night, food will be available at the Bonne Terre Nutrition Center located next to City Hall. At 6:30 p.m., the pre-show features the Chautauqua Singers and a presentation by Earl Mullins. Characters will be introduced at 7:30 p.m. and the scholars will bring the lives of the space icons to life.

The 2023 Big River Chautauqua starts on July 20 with a scholar impersonating Roddenberry, who fills the space-fantasy portion of the event. Roddenberry, who was born Aug. 19, 1921, and died Oct. 24, 1991, is best known as the creator of Star Trek. In 1985, he became the first TV writer with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and later was inducted to the Science Fiction Hall of Fame and the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame.

On July 21, guests will get to hear from a scholar impersonating von Braun, who was born March 19, 1912, and died on June 17, 1977. A German and American aerospace engineer and space architect, Von Braun is often seen as the “father of space travel” and was an advocate for a human mission to Mars. During his career, von Braun worked as the NASA engineering program manager and as a chief architect of the Apollo Saturn V rocket. Visitors will hear about von Braun’s involvement with the Nazi Party and his career in the United States.

The scholar impersonating Johnson will finish the event on July 22. Johnson was born Aug. 26, 1918, and died Feb. 24, 2020. She graduated from West Virginia State University at the age of 18 in 1937. Johnson is a well-known mathematician who helped calculate trajectories for multiple NASA missions, including the May 5, 1961, space flight of Alan Shepard and the 1969 Apollo 11 flight to the moon. Johnson was also portrayed by Taraji P. Henson in the film "Hidden Figures", based on the 2016 book by Margot Lee Shetterly.

Williams said that if someone is at all interested in history, and especially the history of space, this is a great, free event in which, for two hours, someone will be putting on an entertaining but educational performance.

Updates and information about this year’s events are posted to the Big River Chautauqua Facebook page.