Bismarck board plans for the holiday, approves bids

The Bismarck Board of Aldermen met last week for a special meeting where they approved items related to the Independence Day celebrations taking place within the city this weekend.

Board members discussed and approved a permit for the fireworks display that will begin after sunset on Saturday.

The annual Freedom Fest will not take place this year; however, the Bismarck Fire Department has planned a parade, flag-raising ceremony, and fireworks display. The board approved a $1,000 donation to be made to the fire department to aid their efforts.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. with line-up at the intersection of Spruce Street and Veterans Drive at 9 a.m. The flag-raising ceremony will take place at the school following the parade. Fireworks will be set off at the school beginning at dark -- between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

In other matters, the city recently accepted bids for cleaning and restoring the water tower.

Hogan’s Painting & Sandblasting Inc. came in with the winning bid for the tower work at a cost of $65,050 to the city. The company will powerwash and clean rusty areas of the tower, then spot-prime and apply a new finish coat of paint to its surface. Workers will also restore the lettering and logo on the water tower to its original color.