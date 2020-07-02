Bismarck board plans for the holiday, approves bids

The Bismarck Board of Aldermen met last week for a special meeting where they approved items related to the Independence Day celebrations taking place within the city this weekend.
Board members discussed and approved a permit for the fireworks display that will begin after sunset on Saturday.
The annual Freedom Fest will not take place this year; however, the Bismarck Fire Department has planned a parade, flag-raising ceremony, and fireworks display. The board approved a $1,000 donation to be made to the fire department to aid their efforts.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. with line-up at the intersection of Spruce Street and Veterans Drive at 9 a.m. The flag-raising ceremony will take place at the school following the parade. Fireworks will be set off at the school beginning at dark -- between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.
In other matters, the city recently accepted bids for cleaning and restoring the water tower.
Hogan’s Painting & Sandblasting Inc. came in with the winning bid for the tower work at a cost of $65,050 to the city. The company will powerwash and clean rusty areas of the tower, then spot-prime and apply a new finish coat of paint to its surface. Workers will also restore the lettering and logo on the water tower to its original color.
The board also accepted bids for tuckpointing work on the city hall building. Schiefhoff Tuckpointing out of St. Louis won the job and will complete the work for $14,000.
The board moved on to discuss and approve acquiring body cameras for the city’s police department.
Board members approved a lease-option agreement on four body cameras with Digital Ally Inc.
As part of the lease, the cost of the cameras, equipment, and Cloud storage will be paid annually. The first year of the camera lease will cost $2,865.48, and payments will decrease in the second year to $2,399.52. The city will pay $2,199.56 for the third year.
Replacement of the playground swings at the city park on Airport Road and the Sundale Park was approved during the special meeting. City Mayor J.T. Shy explained that the existing swings are in bad shape, and the board agreed to order new swings for $1,588.
During the meeting, the board also approved the city’s 2020-2021 budget and discussed selling a city-owned property located at 1312 Cherry St.
The next Bismarck Board of Alderman meeting is scheduled for July 16, two days following a special election.
The special election will be held July 14 to decide the winning candidate for the Ward 2 Alderman seat on the board. Current Alderwoman Lochie Counts and challenger Dustin Garling are both seeking to represent Ward 2. The two candidates tied in the June 2 election, each receiving 35 votes.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
