Bismarck Christmas coming soon

“Christmas at the Depot,” sponsored by the city of Bismarck and the Depot Committee, will be celebrated a little bit later this year than usual when it returns to town Dec. 15.
Along with the usual activities such as lighting the Christmas tree and visits with Santa Claus, the evening will also feature the third year of the annual Christmas parade.
According to Depot Committee Chairperson Liz Bennett, the change in the date for Christmas at the Depot was made so that alumni who will be coming to town next month for homecoming festivities will be able to take part.
“We usually have Santa Claus come on the first Saturday of December, but this year he will be coming to town on the 15th to tie in with homecoming activities up at school,” she said, “But the homecoming committee wanted to participate in the Christmas parade. Homecoming takes place on Dec. 20.
“Lineup for the parade begins at 5 p.m. at the school, with the parade starting at 5:30 and Santa arriving at the depot at 6. As always, we encourage everyone to dress warmly and to enjoy the free refreshments that will be provided.”
Bismarck Mayor Seth Radford said the parade has been such a success for the past two years. The planning committee is excited that it now has become an annual part of the festivities.
"This is a great thing for our community," he said. "With everything that's going on, everybody has something special to enjoy. Whether it's watching the parade or the lighting of the Christmas tree or enjoying Christmas snacks in the depot, it's a great night for everyone."
Reminiscing about the beginning of the Christmas celebration, Radford said, "Originally, the entire event started up at the school where the fountain is now. Along with myself, Dennis Mayberry Sr., Jim and Wilma Peterson, the ladies at city hall, Alan Williams, and Cotton Williams all got together and started a tree lighting ceremony up there.
"It was a really neat thing that one of them had seen somewhere else and decided we should make it a tradition here in Bismarck. Years prior to that we used to have Santa Claus ride in a fire truck. So that's how he actually entered the scene by coming up to the school.
"After some time of doing it up there, the Williams had planted a tree in memory of their father. It's grown and it's still lighted every year. The Williams still take care of the lighting. Dennis and the board at that time, I'm not sure exactly who, and the chamber decided to move it down to the depot and had the tree planted. Bismarck is a railroad town."
Along with the parade and Christmas tree lighting, the event will feature holiday refreshments and music. There will also be the annual visit by Santa Claus who’ll be listening to Christmas wish lists, posing for photos and giving out goodies to children who drop by to pay him a visit."
Everyone attending is encouraged to take their own holiday photos.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.