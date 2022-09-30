Bismarck Fall Festival set for Oct. 15

The Bismarck Chamber of Commerce is making plans for the Bismarck Chamber Fall Festival set for Oct. 15.

The festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Sundale Park on Sundale Street in Bismarck.

In previous years, the Bismarck Fire Department sponsored the event, and like the annual Freedom Fest, the Bismarck Chamber of Commerce is taking the event over.

Throughout the day, guests will be able to participate in fall-themed games, enjoy food, music, and various other activities like face painting and hayrides. Guests will also have the chance to purchase from vendors, including a variety of crafts and sweet treats.

One of the events for the day is a chili cook off. Those interested can register online through an online forum through Oct. 14, located in the Fall Festival Facebook Group page.

Chili must be already cooked when brought to the fall festival, and judging begins at 11:30 a.m. with tastings from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tables for set up and electricity to keep the chili warm will be provided. An entry fee of $10 is required, and can be paid either on the day of the event, or given to any of the Bismarck Chamber members. There will be a prize for the best chili in the competition.

Valeria Craig, the chamber’s communication chair, said the plan is to have old-school style games including potato sack races, tug-of-war, washers, and possibly cornhole.

The new Bismarck Chamber of Commerce was formed earlier in the year when Katie Conway, the manager of the Bismarck Unico Bank branch, posted on Facebook in April saying it was time for the city to have a chamber of commerce. Prior to this, there had been a chamber but it had disappeared between five to seven years ago. With many new businesses in the area, Conway felt was time to revitalize it. The fall festival is just one of the festivities often associated with Bismarck that the chamber wanted to bring back.

If interested in keeping up with the Bismarck Chamber, those interested can check on the public Facebook group Bismarck Chamber of Commerce 2022, and for information on the Fall Festival can be found on Bismarck Chamber Fall Festival. The chamber usually meets on a Monday at the Depot in Bismarck, with dates and times posted in the Chamber’s Facebook group before the meeting.