Bismarck Freedom Fest packed full of fun events

The Bismarck Freedom Fest is back this year and bigger than ever.
With the Fourth of July on Sunday this year, the jam-packed lineup begins on Friday evening.
“I think we just really have a full schedule that's going to hopefully bring some people out,” said Crystal Gormley, a member of the ladies’ auxiliary board and wife of Bismarck Fire Department Lt. Joel Gormley. “We're trying some new stuff and we're pretty excited about it.”
After cancelling almost all of last year’s event due to COVID-19, Gormley said they wanted to try to bring back the good ole days this year.
“The good, old fun games and stuff that families used to do years ago,” she added.
One way they are keeping with the theme is by having several carnival games for kids to enjoy like the high striker, bean bag and ring tosses, and a dunk tank.
“They will nominate someone for $1 and get to put whoever they'd like in there,” she said of the dunk tank. “We're thinking about setting up a time for the department officers to get their turn in there.”
All of the events will take place on the grounds of the Bismarck schools.
Other new events this year include a pet show on Friday night, a greased-pig scramble on Saturday night, and a community church service on Sunday morning.
The pet show will give awards to the most handsome boy, the prettiest girl, and the oddest couple.
The pig scramble is for ages 5-12 and they will be divided up into four age groups.
“It seems like we've had quite a bit of interest in that,” Gormley said.
The church service on Sunday is open to everyone. After it, the Cowboy Church praise team will take the stage.
“It doesn't matter what church you attend or where you go,” she added. “But we'd love everyone to just come out, you know, all the churches joined together.”
The parade will be Saturday at 10 a.m. and the flag raising by the VFW will follow at 11 a.m. Lifelong Bismarck resident and school crossing guard Noah Meade is the grand marshal this year.
“He is the school crossing guard and he has been for years,” Gromley said. “He is out there rain or shine.
"It does not matter the weather. He is out there for the kids. He is a lifelong Bismarck resident, and if you ask anybody about him, all you're going to hear is good. So we're excited to have him this year.”
The parade route will be the same as the past several of years, starting at the intersection of Spruce Street and Veterans Drive by the Baptist church, going toward the fire station, turning by Bismarck City Hall, and finishing by the schools.
There is something for everyone during the three-day event.
For the sports lover, there will be a softball and sand volleyball tournament, plus a glow fun run.
For the music lover, there will six shows on Saturday and Sunday and a street dance on Friday night.
Bands and musicians include Acoustic Amigos, Levi Barton, Mountain Mischief, Déjà Vu, Frogmore Stew, Brandon Scherffius, and Shannon Cox.
For the kids, there will be a watermelon-eating contest, money in the haystack, sack races, and the Prince and Princess Pageant.
For the foodies, there will be a barbecue contest with categories for chicken, burgers, and pork steaks.
For the performers, there will be the Bismarck’s Got Talent contest for all ages and talents.
And of course, fireworks will cap off the festivities on Sunday night.
There will also be various vendors and a silent auction that starts on Friday and ends on Sunday.
Main event sponsors are B&C Auto Repair and Marler's Towing. Platinum sponsors include the Bismarck School District, City of Bismarck, Dockins Broadcasting Group, Fresh and Clean, and Roy's Convenience Stores. Gold sponsors include Colonial Retirement Center, Guild Mortgage, Mike's Market, and Unico Bank.
Silver sponsors include Chris Auffenberg Chevrolet, Carla's Café, First State Community Bank, Gibson Quality Roofing, Keller Williams Platinum, INNO RV Technologies, and The Old Mine House. Bronze sponsors are Bismarck VFW Post 6947 and USA Mortgage.
“We're extremely thankful for them,” Gromley said, “and we hope that families are able to get out this year and come and celebrate Independence Day with all these fun events.”
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.