Bismarck Freedom Fest packed full of fun events

The pet show will give awards to the most handsome boy, the prettiest girl, and the oddest couple.

The pig scramble is for ages 5-12 and they will be divided up into four age groups.

“It seems like we've had quite a bit of interest in that,” Gormley said.

The church service on Sunday is open to everyone. After it, the Cowboy Church praise team will take the stage.

“It doesn't matter what church you attend or where you go,” she added. “But we'd love everyone to just come out, you know, all the churches joined together.”

The parade will be Saturday at 10 a.m. and the flag raising by the VFW will follow at 11 a.m. Lifelong Bismarck resident and school crossing guard Noah Meade is the grand marshal this year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He is the school crossing guard and he has been for years,” Gromley said. “He is out there rain or shine.

"It does not matter the weather. He is out there for the kids. He is a lifelong Bismarck resident, and if you ask anybody about him, all you're going to hear is good. So we're excited to have him this year.”