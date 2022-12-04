Bismarck heralds Christmas at the Depot

The Bismarck Chamber of Commerce’s “Christmas at the Depot” Saturday evening brought out a big crowd to see the parade and see Santa Claus talking to and having pictures taken with the local kids.

After the parade, East Main Street was jam packed with people chatting, listening to carols being sung and taking pictures.

Chamber President Brad Brown was ecstatic with the success of the event.

“I tell you, we are proud of our little town,” he said. “We got a lot of the fire departments and different people, towing companies to participate in our parade. We just want to put the community back together and put a little heartbeat back on Main Street again with the festivities.

“We are really excited. It’s kind of a traditional Christmas. A few of us dressed up in the traditional old-style Christmas that we were used to as kids. We are happy that everybody is on board on Main Street and promoting the businesses. We have Carla’s Café, The Trax Coffee House, The Vintage Skillet and we are getting an antique shop. We are very fortunate."

Chamber Member Valeria Craig said that everything was going really well.

“This is the first time that the chamber has put on the Christmas Parade," she said. "We had a really good turnout, we had a lot more floats this year; we have Santa passing out treat bags in the back. I’m going to read ‘The Night Before Christmas’ later.”

Landon Wisdom of Wisdom Hauling spoke about an upcoming event that is part of the Christmas celebration.

“This year we are promoting ‘Light up Bismarck,' which is a Christmas light competition, on Dec. 17,” he said. “We are going to give first- through fifth-place prizes out for the best residential lighting and the best business, as well.

"This is the biggest Christmas light competition in the county. We are giving out over $2,400 in cash prizes in total. This year, we added a first through third place on parade floats. First place will be $150, second will be $100 and third will be $50."

Wisdom said he was pleased with the turnout for the parade, and is looking forward to more town spirit in residents old and young.

“It’s just good to see everybody coming out and supporting us," he said. "We’re trying to build the spirit and something like this helps out a lot, and gives people something to do. I love to see the little kids coming out.”