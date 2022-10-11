Bismarck introduces fall walk

Those attending the Bismarck Fall Festival on Saturday will have the chance to experience something new as the chamber introduces the Bismarck Fall Walk.

Individuals participating in the walk will be able to support local businesses while also having the chance to be entered into a raffle to win a basket of items from local business.

Participants can buy a punch card from Unico Bank, located at 1001 Cedar Street in Bismarck. A total of 100 tickets are available for the day, and each ticket costs $5.

Seven businesses are participating in the event on Saturday, including Mike’s Market, Lady Queene Restaurant, Donna Country Cottage, Grow Up SFC, Tackle Box, Granny Barb’s Pies, LLC, and The Vintage Skillet. When visiting, get a fall treat at the businesses while someone at the business will punch out the pumpkin on the ticket. Many of the local businesses will be offering specials and discounts throughout the day.

Some of the specials include a special food or a discount, such as the Tackle Box offering a peanut butter pie for $8, the Lady Queene will have chicken salad sandwiches for $3.50, Carla’s Café will be offering vegetable beef soup and a grilled cheese sandwich for $8.99, and Granny Barb’s Pies will be offering 15% off all fall merchandise, as well as a special fall treat.

Besides food, many other stores will be offering discounts at their locations. Grow Up SFC will be offering 15% off storewide and free turnip seeds with every purchase, Mike’s Market will be offering pumpkins for $3.49, Vintage Skillet will have a 15% discount, and Donna’s Country Cottage will have a raffle to win a fall centerpiece.

When all the pumpkins are punched, the ticket will need to be taken to the Bismarck Chamber of Commerce booth at the fall festival at Sundale Park. Once given to a member of the chamber, the ticket will be used to enter in a raffle for a fall basket. The basket will be comprised of donations from local businesses, and the winner will be drawn at the next chamber meeting.

Chamber Communications Director Valeria Craig said the inspiration to do the fall walk is based off the Caledonia Chocolate Walk, an annual event which kick starts the Christmas season where shoppers visit stores to receive free chocolate, start Christmas shopping by visiting local businesses, and then has the chance to win a gift.

The fall festival will feature a chili cook off, fire pits and S'mores kits, old fashioned games like washers, sack races, and greased pig contest.

The new Bismarck chamber was founded earlier this year in April after manager at the Unico Bank Katie Conway posted online saying it was time for the chamber to return. Since then, the Bismarck Chamber has grown and has hosted the annual Freedom Fest, and now is taking on the Fall Festival.

The chamber can be kept up with on Facebook under the group Bismarck Chamber of Commerce 2022.