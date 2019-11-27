Black Friday Bingo back with big prizes

Black Friday is a day defined by getting the best deals and arguably one of the best deals to be had this year is the chance to purchase lunch that comes with an afternoon of Bingo and prizes, all while helping out local seniors.
The ninth annual Black Friday Bingo luncheon is set to take place this Friday at the Leadington VFW hall located at 600 Woodlawn Dr.
The yearly fundraiser benefits the Park Hills Senior Center's Meals on Wheels program which delivers meals to hundreds of area seniors every day.
Lunch and admission is $25 per person and doors will open at 12:30 p.m. The lunch menu is cheeseburgers or brats, baked beans, potato chips, and cobbler served with soft drinks. Also included are 20 games of Bingo, with a side of prizes, and games will begin at 2 p.m.
Some of the many prizes up for grabs this year include a flat screen TV, Kate Spade designer bag, Keurig coffee maker, an Amazon Echo, and a deep fryer.
One lucky Bingo player will even win a Branson trip for two with tickets to see the popular show, "Moses."
You have free articles remaining.
Other tickets to be won include four passes to see “Disney On Ice,” as well as two passes for snow tubing or skiing at Hidden Valley Ski Resort outside of St. Louis.
Several themed gift baskets stuffed full of various valuables, like wine and spirits, will be given away as Bingo prizes and as part of the 50/50 raffle drawings that will be taking place all afternoon.
Senior Center Director Holly Buxton said that more great items are coming in every day so she doesn't know all of the different prizes that players will be walking home with on Friday.
She said that the event this year is on track to be a success and as always, she wanted to give special thanks to the men and women at Leadington VFW Post 5741 for hosting the fundraisers and running the games.
Buxton also wanted to thank local Girl Scout Troop 1328 and their troop leader, Shanna Doty-Hart, for volunteering at the event each year. She said the scouts have been working the fundraiser for several years now and are always a tremendous help.
Buxton noted that Black Friday Bingo is a non-smoking event but there will be time available for smoke breaks throughout the game-play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.