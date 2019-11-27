{{featured_button_text}}
Black Friday Bingo back with big prizes

Park Hills Senior Center Director Holly Buxton (right) and Senior Center Volunteer Eileen Barnard are still receiving prize donations for the Black Friday Bingo fundraiser taking place Friday afternoon at the Leadington VFW Hall. Several large gift baskets filled with a variety of items have been donated as have a number of other high value items. 

 Bobby Radford, Daily Journal

Black Friday is a day defined by getting the best deals and arguably one of the best deals to be had this year is the chance to purchase lunch that comes with an afternoon of Bingo and prizes, all while helping out local seniors.

The ninth annual Black Friday Bingo luncheon is set to take place this Friday at the Leadington VFW hall located at 600 Woodlawn Dr.

The yearly fundraiser benefits the Park Hills Senior Center's Meals on Wheels program which delivers meals to hundreds of area seniors every day.

Lunch and admission is $25 per person and doors will open at 12:30 p.m. The lunch menu is cheeseburgers or brats, baked beans, potato chips, and cobbler served with soft drinks. Also included are 20 games of Bingo, with a side of prizes, and games will begin at 2 p.m.

Some of the many prizes up for grabs this year include a flat screen TV, Kate Spade designer bag, Keurig coffee maker, an Amazon Echo, and a deep fryer.

One lucky Bingo player will even win a Branson trip for two with tickets to see the popular show, "Moses."

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Other tickets to be won include four passes to see “Disney On Ice,” as well as two passes for snow tubing or skiing at Hidden Valley Ski Resort outside of St. Louis.

Several themed gift baskets stuffed full of various valuables, like wine and spirits, will be given away as Bingo prizes and as part of the 50/50 raffle drawings that will be taking place all afternoon.

Senior Center Director Holly Buxton said that more great items are coming in every day so she doesn't know all of the different prizes that players will be walking home with on Friday.

She said that the event this year is on track to be a success and as always, she wanted to give special thanks to the men and women at Leadington VFW Post 5741 for hosting the fundraisers and running the games.

Buxton also wanted to thank local Girl Scout Troop 1328 and their troop leader, Shanna Doty-Hart, for volunteering at the event each year. She said the scouts have been working the fundraiser for several years now and are always a tremendous help.

Buxton noted that Black Friday Bingo is a non-smoking event but there will be time available for smoke breaks throughout the game-play.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Load comments