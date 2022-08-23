Block Party set for this Saturday

The city of Good Earth, Good People is inviting everyone to enjoy the street food, side-by-sides, music, games and shopping bargains in Bonne Terre this weekend.

Bonne Terre Downtown POA (BTDPOA) is hosting its second annual Bonne Terre Downtown Block Party on Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the historic shopping district off of West School Street and South Division Street.

BTDPOA President Shari House said this year, the board decided to make a few more improvements on last year’s first and successful block party.

“We will once again feature music, food and fun for the whole family,” House said. “Last year, we held the event for a few hours in the evening, but this year will be an all-day, fun-filled event.”

House said the downtown group received a substantial amount of interest from sellers and guests, and they plan to have more vendors and activities throughout the day.

“The day will kick off at 9 a.m. with vendor booths, food trucks, pony rides, and a petting zoo,” House said. “The Beer Garden, along with live music by Ron Allen and Bill Vilmer, begins at noon. Registration for side-by-side entries will begins at 3:30 p.m. at Off-Road Nutrition and there will be truck and trailer parking available for participants at Bonneville Plaza.”

She added the North County Raiderettes will perform at 4 p.m. and side-by-sides will line West School Street for the competition at 5 p.m.

“Attendees may purchase tickets to vote for their favorite side-by-sides and there will be multiple prizes awarded,” House said. “Beginning at 5 p.m., there will be children’s games, blacksmith demonstrations, cornhole games provided by the U.S. Army and live music performed by Sweetwater Holler.”

House said the 501c3 non-profit organization, BTDPOA, is working toward the revitalization of Bonne Terre’s original shopping district.

“As an organization, we will be raising money with a 50/50 raffle that you don’t have to be present to win, which will go towards potential matching grants to give our downtown area a facelift,” House said. “This event wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for our outstanding community, stage sponsors First State Community Bank and Dave Mungenast Family of Dealerships.”

House added that additional event sponsors include RB’s Western Package Store, Pizza 101 South, Off Road Nutrition, Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce, Bonne Terre Save-A-Lot, Hubs’ Pub, Bryant Restoration, Spacewalker, Inc., Astral Valley, and Easy Own Homes.

“There will be a couple of new attractions this year hosted by local businesses,” House said. “Hamby Art will offer caricature drawings, The Fancy Crow will have sangria, Where The Wild Things Grow is providing a changing area and nursing station, and we will have a misting area to cool off.”

House said the goal of the annual event is to provide the community and its visitors with a chance to relax, get together and have a little fun while everyone adds to the revitalization of downtown area and the entire Bonne Terre Community. While this event showcases the Downtown District of West School Street, the BTDPOA hopes event visitors will venture over to visit other shops and attractions while they are in town for the party.

The event will wrap up at 9 p.m with the drawing of the winner of the 50/50 raffle fundraiser.