Grab your lawnchairs and get ready for two days of incredible music in Leadwood City Park this weekend. Mineral Area Bluegrass Festival is returning for its fifth year of bringing high-quality country, gospel and bluegrass acts to St. Francois County.
Headliners include a band that helped create America’s southern rock movement and influenced iconic rock n’ rollers, and a Branson gospel singer whose Nashville sound earned her two Grammy nominations.
Admission is $5 for adults, kids 12 and younger get in free. Food, rides, activities and about 10 musical acts will be showcased Friday and Saturday, but there are also moments when veterans, police and fire departments are honored. For hungry music lovers, Sugarfire Barbecue, chili and kettle corn are part of the fair food menu, and kids will enjoy the bouncy house, pony rides and hayrides. A shuttle for the elderly and disabled will be available.
Organizer John Hartley has christened this year’s festival, “Bringing Mayberry to Leadwood, MO,” a tip of the hat to Rodney Dillard and the Dillard Band who are headlining Saturday night.
The Dillard family, originally from Salem, made a splash in the 1960s on “The Andy Griffith Show” by playing The Darlings, a family of lovable, string-picking hillbillies who helped introduce bluegrass to mainstream America with their repeated appearances on the iconic TV show. Their rendition of “Feudin’ Banjos” on one 1963 episode was the first widely-aired performance of the tune that would later be known as “Dueling Banjos” in the 1972 movie “Deliverance.”
Among the first to electrify their instruments, the Dillards have been credited with influencing such rock legends as The Byrds, The Eagles and John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin, who was inspired to take up the mandolin because of them. They accompanied Elton John on his first American tour, and heavily impacted the burgeoning Southern California rock sound.
“The Dillard Band is the real deal,” Hartley said. ”Anyone old enough to remember the Andy Griffith Show or who might have watched it in repeats will probably have seen or heard their music. They’re incredibly talented and come from just about two hours away in Salem.”
Rodney Dillard and the Dillard Band will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
Performing before that, at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nashville country and gospel artist Barbara Fairchild will take the stage. Fairchild regularly performs in Branson these days, having moved there in 1992 to perform in the Mel Tillis show. In 2012, Barbara moved her show to the Golden Corral Showroom and in 2015 she and her husband Roy began performing a two-hour dinner show.
Fairchild has been nominated twice for a Grammy, for “The Teddy Bear Song,” and “Lullabye for Teddy.” She has appeared on many television shows and specials including “A Country Music Family Reunion” which appears on RFD-TV Network.
The Hartley family will perform between Fairchild and the Dillard Band.
While Saturday night is the grand finale, crowds will want to make sure they’re there from the very beginning, Hartley said, when gates open on Friday night. Roy Whaley and Ambush take the stage at 6 p.m., and Route 67 performs at 7 p.m. Friday.
The next morning, gates open bright and early at 10 a.m., and at 11 a.m., a ceremony will be conducted to honor veterans of World War II and the Vietnam War. The West County Elementary Singers will perform the National Anthem and Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” will be performed.
At noon on Saturday, local favorite Shannon Cox will be the first act of the day, followed by the Gipson Family at 1 p.m. The Punches Family of Fredericktown will perform at 2 p.m. followed by Ellsinore’s Country Fire Cloggers. Local favorite Chelley Odle will perform at 3:45 p.m., after which Fairchild, the Hartleys and Rodney Dillard and the Dillard Band will carry the evening through.
“I can’t be more pleased with the lineup this year, and we could not do it at all but for the sponsors, especially the churches who bring so much to the event,” Hartley said. “This is a non-alcoholic festival, it’s important to us to be as family-friendly as we can, and to appeal to all ages and interests. It’s supposed to be such a pretty weekend, everybody needs to come out for a little while.”
Hartley said he’s already working on lining up next year’s acts. For more information about this year’s events or the festival itself, call Hartley at 573-218-8257.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.