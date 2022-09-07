Blues, Brews & BBQ returning to downtown Sept. 16-17

Blues, Brews & BBQ is returning Sept. 16-17 to downtown Farmington.

Gates open Friday night at 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The popular annual event is sponsored by Discover Farmington and co-sponsored by First State Community Bank, Hartmann, Duffe & Pegram law office, Krekeler Jewelers, Wade's Auto Service, Coldwell Banker Hulsey, Fireplace and Outdoor Living Supply, and Brockmiller Construction.

The Friday night music schedule is Mojo Risin', 5 p.m.; SRV Experience, 7 p.m.; and Kilborn Alley, 9 p.m. Food, drink and craft vendors will be open from 5 p.m. until the gates close at 10:30 p.m. Also Chainsaw Carving & Blacksmith will be open from 5 to 10:30 p.m. as well.

The Saturday music schedule is Fields of Eden, 11 a.m.; Big Deal Band, 12:30 p.m.; Nathan Bryce & Loaded Dice, 2:30 p.m; Ivas John Band, 5 p.m.; Joanna Connor, 7:30 p.m. and Honey Island Swamp Band, 9 p.m. Food, drink and craft vendors will be on hand from 11 a.m. until the gates close at 10:30 p.m.

CASA's Kid Zone, featuring Christian the Magician will take place from noon until 4 p.m. The Autos 4 Autism Car Show will be held from noon until 3 p.m. First State Community Bank will be sponsoring its FSCB Cares Cornhole at 2 p.m.