 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Blues, Brews & BBQ returning to downtown Sept. 16-17

  • 0
Blues, Brews & BBQ returning to downtown September 16-17

Record crowds enjoy a full lineup of popular area bands at the 2021 Blues, Brews, and BBQ held in downtown Farmington.

 File photo

Blues, Brews & BBQ is returning Sept. 16-17 to downtown Farmington.

Gates open Friday night at 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The popular annual event is sponsored by Discover Farmington and co-sponsored by First State Community Bank, Hartmann, Duffe & Pegram law office, Krekeler Jewelers, Wade's Auto Service, Coldwell Banker Hulsey, Fireplace and Outdoor Living Supply, and Brockmiller Construction.

The Friday night music schedule is Mojo Risin', 5 p.m.; SRV Experience, 7 p.m.; and Kilborn Alley, 9 p.m. Food, drink and craft vendors will be open from 5 p.m. until the gates close at 10:30 p.m. Also Chainsaw Carving & Blacksmith will be open from 5 to 10:30 p.m. as well.

The Saturday music schedule is Fields of Eden, 11 a.m.; Big Deal Band, 12:30 p.m.; Nathan Bryce & Loaded Dice, 2:30 p.m; Ivas John Band, 5 p.m.; Joanna Connor, 7:30 p.m. and Honey Island Swamp Band, 9 p.m. Food, drink and craft vendors will be on hand from 11 a.m. until the gates close at 10:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

CASA's Kid Zone, featuring Christian the Magician will take place from noon until 4 p.m. The Autos 4 Autism Car Show will be held from noon until 3 p.m. First State Community Bank will be sponsoring its FSCB Cares Cornhole at 2 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Music and lyrics

Music and lyrics

Music shapes the world we live in, enhances the special moments, and helps get us through the tough ones. Fredericktown musician Ricky Bronist…

Block Party set for this Saturday

Block Party set for this Saturday

The city of Good Earth, Good People is inviting everyone to enjoy the street food, side-by-sides, music, games and shopping bargains in Bonne …

Watch Now: Related Video

The Weeknd assures fans his 'voice is safe' after abruptly halting concert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News