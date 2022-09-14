Blues, Brews & BBQ returns to downtown area this weekend

Blues, Brews & BBQ is returning Friday and Saturday to downtown Farmington for another year of great music, tasty brews and delicious barbecue.

Gates open Friday night at 5 p.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The public is invited to bring their lawn chairs and hang out at this family-friendly festival. Along with blues bands, the event features a craft beer garden (wristband available for those over the age of 21), unique food options, the St. Louis BBQ Society-sanctioned BBQ contest and barbecue demonstrations, as well as a a number of other fun events, activities and competitions.

A weekend of competitive events starts off with a bang with the "Ain't No Thang Butta Chicken Wang (and beer)" charity cook. All contest participants are supplied with a turn-in box and cup to use for turning in their best wing and beer combo (enough for six). Turn-in is at 8 p.m., and scoring is based on chicken and as a combo. The entry fee is a donation of your choice. All donations go to a local group raising money to dig a freshwater well in rural Kenya.

According to event organizer Paul Grindstaff, the barbecue competition had 19 teams signed up as of the end of last week, and more were expected to do so.

Prizes for the event are Grand Champion, $2,500 plus a custom made trophy; Reserve Grand Champion, $1,750 plus custom made trophy; First Place in each category, $500; Second Place in each category, $350; Third Place in each category, $250; Fourth Place in each category, $200; and Fifth Place in each category, $100. For additional information, contact Grindstaff at 573-366-8540 or by email at b3farmington@gmail.com.

The Friday night music schedule features Mojo Risin', 5 p.m.; SRV Experience, 7 p.m. and Kilborn Alley, 9 p.m. Food, drink and craft vendors will be open from 5 p.m. until the gates close at 10:30 p.m. Also Chainsaw Carving & Blacksmith will be open from 5 to 10:30 p.m. as well.

The Saturday music schedule includes Fields of Eden, 11 a.m.; Big Deal Band, 12:30 p.m.; Nathan Bryce & Loaded Dice, 2:30 p.m; Ivas John Band, 5 p.m.; Joanna Connor, 7:30 p.m. and Honey Island Swamp Band, 9 p.m. Food, drink and craft vendors will be on hand from 11 a.m. until the gates close at 10:30 p.m.

CASA's Kid Zone, featuring Christian the Magician, will take place from noon until 4 p.m. Children will love the magic, as well as the fun antics Christian brings to the stage.

The Autos 4 Autism Car Show will be held from noon until 3 p.m. at the Dress 2 Impress Resale Boutique, 117 E. Columbia St. This is the second year for this event.

First State Community Bank is once again sponsoring its FSCB Cares Single Elimination Cornhole Tournament taking place on Washington Street, between Music Makers and Ozarks Federal. Check-in is at 1:15 p.m., and the competition starts at 2 p.m., with cash prizes for first, second and third place. The entry fee is $30, and a one-time buyback option is available for $20 per team. Teams can pre-register at First State Community Bank's downtown branch. Teams can also register on the day of the event if spaces are still available.

For more information about Blues, Brews, & BBQ, go to the event's Facebook page or email b3farmington@gmail.com.