Bonne Terre Airport preparing for Aire Festival

Organizers of the annual Bonne Terre Aire Festival are in full gear preparing and lining out attractions for the Sept. 8 event.
Bonne Terre Airport Facility Manager Steve Vogt said they are still accepting vendor applications and have approximately 30 vendors so far.
“We are still a couple of weeks out and with past experience, a bunch will show up right at the end,” Vogt said. “I have space for 80 vendors so there is plenty of room. As far as food, we will have pulled pork, hot dogs, lemonade, nachos, kabobs, Kona Ice will be here, cotton candy and, of course, a beer garden.”
Vogt said he does already have a Scentsy and Paparazzi vendor for the event so he doesn’t need any more of those. He said he will only allow one of each of those types of vendors to be set up at the fair.
“We are doing our applications different this year,” Vogt said. “We are actually doing them online, so if they send me an email, I will send them a link and they will be able to access it. When they click on the link it will pop up a Google Document page and they can fill in the blanks and hit 'submit.'”
“It has saved me a lot of work and makes it much timelier,” Vogt said. “It has been a great system and we were able to customize it the way we wanted it.
Vogt said there will be youth activities, which include bouncy houses, pony rides and a merry-go-round that comes with the pony rides.
“They have been here before,” Vogt said. “We will have airplane rides and several craft and food vendors. There will also be skydivers this year and the model radio-controlled planes. This year we will also have an RC plane that is a jet and we are going to fly that thing.”
The band Medallion will take the stage and perform at 6 p.m. and the balloon glow will start around dusk. There will be four balloons this year for the glow.
All of the proceeds from the event goes toward the operation and maintenance of the Bonne Terre Airport to help keep it running.
The gate will open at 10 am. and it is $5 for adults, 13 and under $3 and 4 and younger are free. Vogt said everyone will receive a wristband, so if they have to leave and want to come back, they can regain entry with their wrist bands.
Vogt added they decided to hold the event for just one day this year instead of the usual two days they have done in the past.
For more information or for a vendor application email bonneterreairport@gmail.com or visit the Bonne Terre Airport Facebook page.
