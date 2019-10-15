If you’re looking for big Halloween fun this weekend, Bonne Terre is the place to be.
New Beginnings and Shared Blessings transitional shelter is offering its third annual Haunted Lake fundraiser on Friday and Saturday nights, while on the other side of town, Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department is transforming their old firehouse into a maze of horror for Saturday night only.
Both organizations have Facebook pages where more information can be found, including updates on their preparations and plans.
Shared Blessings Executive Director Shelly Bess said the Haunted Lake is a great way for kids and adults to get their “scary” on, with two age-appropriate choices: treats, games and activities for little ones at the pavilion, and a spooky walk around the lake for adults and kids stout of heart and looking for a scare.
“It’s just a fun way to get the family together for a bit of Halloween fun,” Bess said. “We’ve put some scary props and things out around the lake, and it’s just an eerie setting.”
The action happens Friday and Saturday nights at dusk. The cost is $5 for adults, $1 for children.
On the other side of town, Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department is taking advantage of their empty, former firehouse to make it the scariest it’s ever been from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday.
This is their sixth year offering the free, one-night-only, haunted firehouse. Last year, about 700 people came through, according to Firefighter T.J. Isgrig.
“The kids absolutely love it, most adults love it,” he said. “We have people who plan Halloween parties and hayrides around it. A lot of people text me way in advance and ask when it’s going to be, what we’re going to do.”
Free admission, free candy, free hot dogs, free drinks … the only thing that might cost something is optional raffle tickets for a boy’s bike and a girl’s bike, donated by Hub’s Pub. Local businesses and individuals have also donated loads of candy, which might help calm the nerves of the brave souls who dared to venture through the paths of unimaginable, firefighter-created horror.
The tarp-walled corridors will be filled with frightening, surprising animatronics and other eerie effects, leading to rooms filled with eerie or terrifying tableaus.
“Kids can be escorted by a firefighter if they’re afraid,” Isgrig said. “We want them to have fun getting scared, not be terrorized. And, we want them to see that a firefighter’s here to protect them.”
This will be the last year it’s held in the old firehouse, Isgrig said, since the fire department moved into its new home next to Bonne Terre City Hall. So far, there are still plans to hold the haunted firehouse next year, but in the new place.
“It’s been really nice, having a couple of weeks to put everything up,” he said. “When we were still using this firehouse, we’d have to put everything up in a day or two, we couldn’t leave everything out like this from day to day. With the extra time and planning we’ve been afforded, I think this is going to be the best haunted firehouse yet.”
Isgrig said the ambulance district and IAFF Local 3705 have been a big help to the effort over the years. Isgrig said the district used to do Halloween events in the past, but since they stopped, they’ve been good enough to loan the animatronics, the casket, and several other props. Isgrig said proceeds from a recent $20-a-ticket raffle also helped. With only 100 tickets, the raffle sold out within five days, giving the winner $1,000 and giving the fire department $1,000 to augment their horror collection.
“We all work together to make this community better,” Isgrig said. “The community is always doing things to support us, that’s why we offer the haunted firehouse free of charge to the community. It’s our way of thanking them.”
Plus, Isgrig has a thing for Halloween, it’s clear.
“Oh, I love it. This is my absolute favorite time of year, Halloween,” Isgrig said. “Most people like Thanksgiving, Christmas. Halloween is my holiday. But I’m the type of person who loves to scare people.”
When asked what his best scare so far has been, Isgrig at first said he has a Pennywise mask – portraying the demonic, storm-drain-dwellling clown from Stephen King’s “It” — but immediately remembered a character of his own making.
“The clown’s usually what gets everybody,” he said. “But I also have an old man mask, with hair down to the middle of his back. I matted leaves all in his hair, I wear coveralls with it and walk around with a big stick and just stare at people.
“I don’t talk, I don’t do anything else, I just stare at people. That gets them more than anything else, it really freaks ’em out. They don’t know who I am, I’m just a weird stranger staring at ’em. They’ll see me out of the corner of their eye and get spooked. They won’t want to make eye contact.”
