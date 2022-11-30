Bonne Terre gears up for Christmas parade Monday

Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its 43rd Annual Christmas Parade Monday.

The theme for the festivities will be “A Superheroes Christmas.” The procession is sponsored by First State Community Bank.

Bonne Terre Chamber Executive Director Leigha Head explained the thought behind the theme.

"The main reason for 'A Superheroes Christmas' is for those in the community to be able to get creative with their floats and represent the real superhero of Christmas: Jesus," Head said. "This theme also allows for others to have fun and use their creative minds featuring other superheroes.

"The most important reason we love the Christmas parade in Bonne Terre is because it creates an opportunity for everyone to come together as one and celebrate. And it brings Santa to town for all the little boys and girls."

The parade will start at 7 p.m., although the lawn parties are usually well underway by that time and spectators’ lawn chairs are set by the curb hours before the first float makes its way down Division Street.

There’s still time to get in on the action. The deadline to enter a float is that morning at 10 a.m., and the details can be found at https://members.bonneterrechamber.net/communitycalendar/. The “Superheroes Christmas” parade only requires a $10 entry fee for non-chamber members. Chamber members get to promenade down the city streets for free.

For those who want their parade entry listed for competition, cash prizes of $200 for first place, $150 for second and $100 for third will be judged and awarded to the best-decorated floats that followed the theme.

As always, to avoid confusing children, no other Santas — save stuffed Santas or clearly-fake Santas — will be allowed in any other entries. The real Santa and Mrs. Claus, who bring up the rear of the parade, get to ride in grand style on the chamber’s own parade float, saving the best for last. It was announced that Santa’s sleigh this year got a “fantastic” overhaul by Griffin Automotive in Bonne Terre.

Also, for safety purposes, the chamber asks parade participants to refrain from throwing anything from their moving vehicles, and hand-toss items alongside the float instead.

For more information on the rules and finer details, or to download parade entry forms, parade entrants should visit members.bonneterrechamber.net and return the completed form to the chamber office located at 41 Young St., or, if mailed, to the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce at PO Box 175, Bonne Terre, MO 63628 along with non-members’ $10 entry fee.

The day of the parade, all entries need to check in on Benham Street at the entrance to Veterans Park beginning at 5:30 p.m., where chamber staff will provide line-up numbers located behind the police station.

Once the signal is given, the long procession will make its way from the intersection of De Soto Road and Division Street, where the band is forming, and proceed south on Division to Main Street, then east on Main to the Bonne Terre Post Office. The parade will disperse at Centennial Park in front of the Bonne Terre Post Office.

Brian Boyer, longtime Chamber Board member and lifelong Bonne Terre resident, is co-chairing the parade committee with David Bahr as they’ve done for about 15 years, having taken over the reins from Carolyn Kaeser and her father, Ed Nebel, who started the parade tradition. Recently, Boyer announced he and Bahr have decided to hang up their parade clipboards after this year in order to make way for “new blood.”

“We are both stepping down this year, we both strongly feel that there's many great community members who have the ability to step up and take the helm on this event and continue the great tradition the parade has had for 42 years,” he said. “I'm gonna miss it but I know there's lots of great people in this community who will enjoy organizing it, too. Thank you for allowing myself and Dave to co-chair this great event for so many years.”

Anyone interested in taking over the parade organizing next year is free to spend a day with him Monday to find out what goes into it. He can also be reached through Boyer Funeral Home.

"Our co-chairmen have had the opportunity to walk behind the parade and see those in the community celebrate after the parade, and it's just a wonderful feel to be able to see our community happily cheering on the parade," Head said. "We're so thankful for Brian Boyer and Dave Bahr for their efforts year after year, making the parade one-of-a-kind."