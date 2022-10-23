Bonne Terre gears up for scary hijinks

Bonne Terre is getting ready for its annual Halloween blowout this Saturday, and it's all free to the public.

For one evening only, the spooks come out to play at the haunted firehouse, with the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Trunk-N-Treat hosted at nearby Veterans Park, behind the Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department Haunted Firehouse next to the City Hall.

The Saturday events, from 5-9 p.m., are free and open to the public. The firehouse will include a special hour, 5-6 p.m., for those kids who have sensory issues.

T.J. Isgrig, a firefighter with the Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department, said the whole idea of the haunted firehouse was to provide Halloween fun the kids could enjoy as community members, and after the first event went over well, it just continued to grow. Last year, the event saw around 1,000 people walk through.

According to Isgrig, the whole backside of the firehouse is going to be turned into a maze peopled with actors performing the scares, several animatronics set up inside, and a smoke machine lending to the eerie atmosphere. Isgrig said the majority of the evening will be as scary as ever, but something added this year is the “sensory hour” at the beginning of the evening.

“From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., we will leave all the lights up and the smoke machines will be very minimal, and then the scares will still be coming out, but it won’t be as bad,” explained Isgrig. “That’s for anybody that might be scared to just go to the regular one, or anybody that might have sensory issues due to the smoke or the flashing lights of the strobes.”

The firehouse haunts are just part of the festivities for the night, as the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce will be simultaneously hosting a trunk-or-treat at Veterans Park, behind the firehouse.

The event will have a one-way entrance, explained Bonne Terre Chamber Executive Director Leigha Head, to let people attend one or both events.

“The goal is for them to come in, do the trunk-n-treat, walk up to the concessions and get their free hot dog, wait in line for the haunted house, go through the haunted house, and then go back to the cars and leave. That’s kind of the structure of it all,” said Head.

With the traffic pattern in mind, people will access the event from Benham Street at the entrance across from C.Z. Boyer Funeral Home, which will take visitors directly behind the senior apartments, where visitors will park. Once the Halloween fun is had, visitors can return to their cars and make their way through the Parkview Apartments complex, exiting beside City Hall on to North Allen Street. During the event, volunteers will be helping with traffic, said Head.

While the majority of the trunk-n-treat participants will be in cars, one special guest is making an appearance in something else.

“Another thing we’re really excited about this year, we’re going to be having a helicopter fly in at around 5 p.m., right when they get started,” Head said. “And so, they’re going to land in the baseball field, and they’re going to be there the whole time handing out candy as well, so they’re also going to be part of the trunk-or-treat.”

There are still spots available to participate in the trunk-n-treat, and anybody is welcomed to sign up. It is free to participate, the only requirements are to have a decorated trunk and to supply your own candy. Anyone interested in participating can sign up through the Bonne Terre Chamber either by calling 573-358-4000, by emailing btchamberofcommerce@yahoo.com, or through the chamber’s Facebook page. The top three best-decorated trunks will receive a cash prize. The deadline to register to participate in the trunk-or-treat is Thursday at 1 p.m.

“You don’t have to be a chamber member, you don’t have to be a business,” Head said. “You could be your own self. You could be a church, you could be a nonprofit, you could be a grandma and grandpa. It could be anybody.”

Head and Isgrig both emphasized, the event is completely free.

“We decided we wanted to do it 100% free. There’s no charge,” said Isgrig. “No, we’re not asking for any kind of donations and we’re not really accepting donations. We want families that maybe couldn’t afford to do something like that to come here and not have the pressure of their child wanting to buy something.”