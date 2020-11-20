Bonne Terre readies for holiday parade

One of the area’s most popular holiday events is on track this year, with Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce presenting “A Christmas Salute” for the town’s 41st annual Christmas parade.
The parade will start at 7 p.m., Dec. 7, although spectators’ lawn chairs are set out by the curb and the yard parties usually begin way before the first float makes its way down Division Street. The deadline to enter a float is that morning at 10 a.m.
This year’s theme pays homage to veterans, active members of military, first responders, and all front line workers amid this year’s pandemic, and according to Chamber Executive Director Leigha Head, everyone who enters a float, walks, sings, plays music or drives in it is welcome, as long as the entries are decorated with holiday cheer.
The “Christmas Salute” parade only requires a $10 entry fee for non-chamber members. For those who want their parade entry listed for competition, cash prizes of $200 for first place, $150 for second and $100 for third will be judged and awarded to the best-decorated floats that followed the theme.
Support Local Journalism
As always, to avoid confusing children, no other Santas — save stuffed Santas or fake Santas — will be allowed in any other entries so that the real Santa and Mrs. Claus, who bring up the rear of the parade, can ride in grand style on the chamber’s own parade float, saving the best for last. Also, for safety purposes, the chamber asks parade participants to refrain from throwing anything from their moving vehicles, and hand-toss items alongside the float instead.
To get more information on the rules and details, download parade entry forms and find more information, parade entrants should visit https://files.constantcontact.com/815c53af201/f28c0664-58f4-4973-b980-9a607ac4d67f.pdf and return the completed form to the chamber office located at 41 Young St., or, if mailed, to the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce at P.O. Box 175, Bonne Terre, MO 63628 along with non-members’ $10 entry fee.
And then it’s just a matter of creativity and parade-entry artistry.
The day of the parade, all entries need to check in on Benham Street at the entrance to Veterans Park beginning at 5:30 p.m., where chamber staff will provide line-up numbers located behind the police station.
Once the signal is given, the long procession will make its way from the intersection of Desoto Road and Division Street, proceeding south on Division to Main Street, and east on Main to the Bonne Terre Post Office. The parade will disperse at Bicentennial Park in front of the Bonne Terre Post Office.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!