Bonne Terre readies for holiday parade

One of the area’s most popular holiday events is on track this year, with Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce presenting “A Christmas Salute” for the town’s 41st annual Christmas parade.

The parade will start at 7 p.m., Dec. 7, although spectators’ lawn chairs are set out by the curb and the yard parties usually begin way before the first float makes its way down Division Street. The deadline to enter a float is that morning at 10 a.m.

This year’s theme pays homage to veterans, active members of military, first responders, and all front line workers amid this year’s pandemic, and according to Chamber Executive Director Leigha Head, everyone who enters a float, walks, sings, plays music or drives in it is welcome, as long as the entries are decorated with holiday cheer.

The “Christmas Salute” parade only requires a $10 entry fee for non-chamber members. For those who want their parade entry listed for competition, cash prizes of $200 for first place, $150 for second and $100 for third will be judged and awarded to the best-decorated floats that followed the theme.

