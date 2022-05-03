Bonne Terre readies for Spring Fest

With spring showers bringing beautiful flowers, Bonne Terre’s boosters are demonstrating their seasonal excitement and they’re ready to put on another street party that dog lovers and smoked meat aficionados should particularly appreciate.

The Downtown Bonne Terre Spring Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. It will feature a smoked-meat competition and a Beauty and the Beast dog pageant, in addition to pony rides, a petting zoo, live music by Shannon Cox and Eric Thompson, vendor booths, demonstrations and a beer garden. According to weather.com, the forecast for Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., includes only a slight chance for rain and a high in the low 70s.

Shari House, owner of The Fancy Crow on West School Street, said the festival is fun and games for all the guests and customers, but it’s also part of Downtown Property Owners Association’s serious plans to revitalize the old commercial district.

“This area is phase one of our plans. And getting people in here is part of it, just so people are aware of the area,” she said. “A paving project is going to start pretty soon and we're working on grants for lights and sidewalks just to make it a little nicer.”

Sponsors for the festival include Pizza 101 South, R.B.’s Western Package Store, Griffin Automotive Design, First State Community Bank, Save A Lot, The Fancy Crow, Off Road Nutrition and Small Town Grooming.

The last two sponsors are spearheading two spirited competitions.

Off Road Nutrition is looking for King of the Smokers and anyone who wakes up early and thinks they can hang tough in the categories of Chicken, Pulled Pork and the mysterious Chef’s Choice, can register at 31 W. School St. between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Saturday, paying a $50 registration fee. Registration is over and cooking starts at 7 a.m., and all meat must be finished by 3 p.m. Judging will take place promptly after the competition is over, according to the organizer.

First place in the competition gets 50% of the registration fees collected that day. Second place walks away with a charcoal grill and third place gets “essential BBQ goodies.” Pre-registration or more information can be obtained by texting, calling or emailing Zach Nash of Off Road Nutrition, 573-747-9743 or zachariahnash@yahoo.com.

Those who like to sleep in but are still competitive can enter their dog in the Beauty and the Beast Dog Pageant sponsored by Small Town Grooming. Each category, Beauty and Beast, will have a winner that’s chosen based on audience applause, so in addition to bringing Man’s Best Friend, serious competitors will want to bring along as many two-legged friends as they have to increase their chances.

While the competition barbecue isn’t for sale, House said there will be plenty of great food trucks and food booths on hand, such as Holy Grounds and Casey’s Cookin, and she’s heard a rumor that a local Mexican restaurant might be offering margaritas for sale, as well.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

