Bonne Terre ready to 'Light up the Sky'

Bonne Terre likes a party, and Fourth of July is one of its biggest municipal gatherings. This year, Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce’s “Light up the Sky” will take place in the city park starting at 5 p.m. on July 4.

Leigha Head, the chamber’s executive director, said the family-oriented fun will feature a pyrotechnic display set off at Bonne Terre City Park. Everyone is encouraged to bring their blankets and lawn chairs to the RJFL Fields area of the city park for some of the best views.

"The firework display in Bonne Terre is the best show around and lasts about 45 minute to an hour,” she said. “I hear from several people each year and even those from out of town who come down to visit to watch the show each year.”

Marty Umfleet, whose family owns Jerry’s Fireworks, will be coordinating the nighttime show.

“Fireworks are in short supply this year but fortunately we have an incredible display already purchased for the Bonne Terre 4th of July celebration,” he said. “This show will include some new neon colors, amazing willow breaks that will create 2-3 minutes of gold waterfalls coming out of the sky, and some spectacular finale cakes that will end the show with the hundreds of breaks in the final 120 seconds.

