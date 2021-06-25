Bonne Terre ready to 'Light up the Sky'

Bonne Terre likes a party, and Fourth of July is one of its biggest municipal gatherings. This year, Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce’s “Light up the Sky” will take place in the city park starting at 5 p.m. on July 4.
Leigha Head, the chamber’s executive director, said the family-oriented fun will feature a pyrotechnic display set off at Bonne Terre City Park. Everyone is encouraged to bring their blankets and lawn chairs to the RJFL Fields area of the city park for some of the best views.
"The firework display in Bonne Terre is the best show around and lasts about 45 minute to an hour,” she said. “I hear from several people each year and even those from out of town who come down to visit to watch the show each year.”
Marty Umfleet, whose family owns Jerry’s Fireworks, will be coordinating the nighttime show.
“Fireworks are in short supply this year but fortunately we have an incredible display already purchased for the Bonne Terre 4th of July celebration,” he said. “This show will include some new neon colors, amazing willow breaks that will create 2-3 minutes of gold waterfalls coming out of the sky, and some spectacular finale cakes that will end the show with the hundreds of breaks in the final 120 seconds.
“We always try to bring a fast-paced show that excites people so they leave the Bonne Terre City Park with a smile on their faces. Fireworks will not be in short supply on the 4th of July in the park this year! We have a show that is sure to please.”
The fireworks display begins at dusk, but there are many more activities in the hours leading up to the grand Independence Day finale.
Kona Ice will be offering shaved-ice treats flavored with a variety of syrups, barbecue and funnel cakes are reputed to be on the concessions menu, and a beer truck will also be offering adult beverages.
“It’s great to see the community come together and celebrate Independence Day. I love watching the children run around, dance and play on the RJFL fields while the band plays as the anticipation for the big show builds up,” she said.
“I also cannot thank our volunteers enough who help with the parking, our chairman Dave Bahr who sets up for the event, our police and fire department, the city, our event sponsors and all the members of the chamber who make the fireworks show possible,” Head said.
There’s still time for local businesses to help sponsor the patriotic pageantry. Contact Head at 573-358-4000 or btchamberofcommerce@yahoo.com.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.