Bonne Terre welcomes hundreds for Christmas Parade

Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce’s 41st annual Christmas Parade brought in big crowds and more entries than last year as it wended its way through the streets Monday night, this year’s theme recognizing today’s hometown heroes, first responders, military and front-line workers in the fight against the coronavirus.
Hundreds of people staked their claims on the sidewalks about a half an hour early, and once the signal was given at about 7 p.m., the procession made its way from the intersection of Desoto Rd and Division Street, proceeding south on Division to Main Street, and east on Main to the Bonne Terre Post Office.
At the Shepard House, judges appraised the floats for their adherence to the “A Christmas Salute” theme.
Cash prizes were given out, with $200 for first place going to UniTec Career Center for their poignant “Letters from Home” float. There was no third place, because there was a tie for the second place $150 cash prize between First State Community Bank’s “Saluting our Hometown Heroes” and Bryant Restoration’s “Home for the Holidays.”
Judging might have been hard to do, with 45 entries —five more than last year — and a chill in the air, but the hundreds of onlookers stuck around for the hour-long parade, accepting candy, the occasional flyer, coupon or business card – even hand warmers — and waving to their friends and family who helped make up the parade procession. A few houses along Main Street held yard gatherings with snacks, fire pits and plenty of warm drinks.
Sara and Tiffany Stegall, along with their daughter, Dakota, were enjoying cocoa at the intersection of Division and Highway 47, and said they haven’t missed a parade in 12 years since they moved to Bonne Terre.
“I grew up in Farmington and I always enjoyed that parade, too,” Sara said. “There are so many great floats at Bonne Terre’s, though, you can tell they really try, and they stick to the theme. It’s not mostly vehicles with lights on them. They make up really good floats.”
Tiffany said she liked the small-town feel of the Bonne Terre parade. “In a small town, you recognize more people in the parade and you can talk to them,” she said. “It’s more of a hometown feeling.”
Leigha Head, the chamber’s executive director, said this year’s parade was “incredible.”
“At first, we had no clue what to expect, but after seeing all the happy faces and people saying Merry Christmas to one another, it was such a blessing,” she said. “The parade was a great way to spread the Christmas cheer but also stay safe outside and be able to social distance.
"We couldn’t ask for a better night for our parade. I heard so many compliments on it.”
Head said she gives all the credit to the chamber members and the parade volunteers, “no way we would be able to run a successful parade with 45 entries if it wasn’t for them. I couldn’t be more grateful to take part in the parade and be a part of this wonderful community.”
Santa and Mrs. Claus were saved for the last of the long, moving pageant, the ancient couple riding in grand style atop a brightly lit sleigh and ushering in the holiday for the old mining town.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
