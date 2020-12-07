Bonne Terre welcomes hundreds for Christmas Parade

Sara and Tiffany Stegall, along with their daughter, Dakota, were enjoying cocoa at the intersection of Division and Highway 47, and said they haven’t missed a parade in 12 years since they moved to Bonne Terre.

“I grew up in Farmington and I always enjoyed that parade, too,” Sara said. “There are so many great floats at Bonne Terre’s, though, you can tell they really try, and they stick to the theme. It’s not mostly vehicles with lights on them. They make up really good floats.”

Tiffany said she liked the small-town feel of the Bonne Terre parade. “In a small town, you recognize more people in the parade and you can talk to them,” she said. “It’s more of a hometown feeling.”

Leigha Head, the chamber’s executive director, said this year’s parade was “incredible.”

“At first, we had no clue what to expect, but after seeing all the happy faces and people saying Merry Christmas to one another, it was such a blessing,” she said. “The parade was a great way to spread the Christmas cheer but also stay safe outside and be able to social distance.

"We couldn’t ask for a better night for our parade. I heard so many compliments on it.”