Books, with a side of art: Family displays mom's art at Farmington library

“After she passed in July, we got the idea,” she said. “Well, let's have a display in memory of her.”

The library in Farmington is the perfect place for that.

“When we were designing the building, we originally were hoping to be able to display stuff here,” Director Travis Trokey said. “It took us a little bit to get started with it.”

The library held an exhibition of historical paintings by Cape Girardeau artist Dave Carter last year, as well as patriotic paintings by various local artists.

They also host shows by the Friends in Action Clubhouse and Farmington Presbyterian Manor.

“There's a lot of artists in the community,” Trokey said. “There's no galleries in town or anything to display. It’s great for the community to be able to see what people put out.”

He said they are hoping to bring in new work every couple of months.

“So there's plenty of time for folks to come in and look at it,” he added.

The library already has a show lined up for March.

Right now, Trokey said, there isn’t strict criteria for who and what can be shown.