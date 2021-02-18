Books, with a side of art: Family displays mom's art at Farmington library

It’s never too late in life to try something new.
This was true for Farmington area resident Loretta Brundege, who died in July at the age of 92.
She started painting when she was in her 50s.
A collection of Brundege’s art can be seen through the end of February at the Farmington Public Library.
“Mom was a self-taught artist,” said Donna Black, one of Brundege’s daughters, and a part-time employee at the library. “And she really didn't even start 'til she was in like her 50s.
"She watched Bob Ross and some TV things, and then painted a little with some friends and then just kind of branched out on her own.”
She painted in mostly oils and loved to depict nature and farm scenes.
“She was a country person,” Black said. “She loved the outdoors. She was a hunter in her time and a fisherman before she got ill. So she was many-faceted.”
Many of her paintings featured birds.
“She was a bird person,” Black added.
She had to quit painting in her late 60s because of arthritis and other illnesses.
After her death, Black and her sister and brother came up with the plan to display them where they could be seen and appreciated.
“After she passed in July, we got the idea,” she said. “Well, let's have a display in memory of her.”
The library in Farmington is the perfect place for that.
“When we were designing the building, we originally were hoping to be able to display stuff here,” Director Travis Trokey said. “It took us a little bit to get started with it.”
The library held an exhibition of historical paintings by Cape Girardeau artist Dave Carter last year, as well as patriotic paintings by various local artists.
They also host shows by the Friends in Action Clubhouse and Farmington Presbyterian Manor.
“There's a lot of artists in the community,” Trokey said. “There's no galleries in town or anything to display. It’s great for the community to be able to see what people put out.”
He said they are hoping to bring in new work every couple of months.
“So there's plenty of time for folks to come in and look at it,” he added.
The library already has a show lined up for March.
Right now, Trokey said, there isn’t strict criteria for who and what can be shown.
“Part of our purpose is to give equal access to everybody,” he explained. “So right now, we have some rough guidelines that we go by, and it's just kind of developing it as we go.
Brundege’s paintings currently on display in the library are from her children's collections.
“Actually, there are more sprinkled all over,” Black added. “Her family was from Washington, Missouri, and they have some of hers that aren't on display. She'd give them all away. That's how she was. She finished them up and gave them away.”
She also refinished many of the frames that accompany her paintings, many of them antiques.
“She used to go to auctions, when you could still get things at reasonable prices,” Black said. “She’d bring them home, and then she’d refinished them and put her paintings in them.”
