Since 1926 the Dew Drop Inn has been a staple of the community for residents of Bloomsdale and current owners Eric Clements, RJ Clements and Cara Naeger intend to keep it that way.
RJ Clements said the building was originally one of five mills on Mill Hill Road and in 1926 the mill closed shop and the Dew Drop Inn was established.
"It housed an inn above the restaurant for passing horseback riders to stop and get a drink and a good night's sleep," RJ said. "Since then the inn was home to the previous owners where families were raised while they operated."
RJ Clements said himself and his siblings Cara and Eric purchased the business in 2015 and have kept the tradition, running it as a family business.
"I have always wanted to transform that building and when the time came we knew the town wanted and needed something better for the area," RJ said. "We completely renovated and expanded the building, creating what you see today."
The building now features an additional 3,000 square feet with The Kozy, another family business owned by Dona Trautman, Cara Naeger, and RJ located on the lower level, an expanded kitchen, covered deck area and venue space called The Mill Room with an outdoor patio and green space.
RJ Clements said The Mill Room can hold 100 people inside with up to 350 people in the indoor/outdoor space. He said it has been used for weddings, receptions, anniversary parties, rehearsal dinners, baby and bridal showers and much more.
"The Mill Room has been a wonderful place for the community to come together and share their special events," RJ Clements said. "Bringing back this old watering hole and creating a place where the entire family can enjoy has been more amazing than we could have ever imagined. These walls have celebrated family reunions, to couples meeting here for the first time and getting married, to baby celebrations to the celebration of one's life."
RJ said there are five different spaces that guests can reserve for their special events including The Kozy, Dew Deck, upper or lower outside patios, and The Mill Room.
"We also donate the space to non-profits who are doing good in the community," RJ said. "We want this space to be available for them to continue doing their good work."
RJ said he and his siblings have been honored to serve the community.
"Our town is active and full of vibrant families," RJ said. "We still honor all our regulars who have faithfully serviced this watering hole. We wanted to create a place everyone could enjoy."
The Dew Drop Inn menu was created by Judd Naeger, Cara's husband.
"He (Judd) is the town's head football coach for Valle but has a deep love and talent for food," RJ said. "He is a chef at heart and coach and teacher by trade. He created the Dew Drop menu and continues to come up with new recipes for us. He is awesome and we are grateful for what he continues to do for the menu."
RJ said they are honored to be in the Top 5 Best Ribs in Missouri and to be recognized in several publications.
"We have a Bourbon Burger that we have a hard time keeping in stock," RJ said. "It is our hand-patted burger stuffed with our pork and brisket topped with bacon, pepper jack and homemade bourbon BBQ. It is a favorite along with our number one selling Famous BBQ Nachos."
RJ said they are also known for their House Bloody Mary which is a meal in itself. He said for him though, nothing beats an ice cold Busch and a brisket sandwich.
The Dew Drop Inn opens at 11 a.m. serving their menu including the Famous BBQ Nachos, handcrafted pizza, 16 different draft beers, 80 different whiskeys and much more.
Along with the great food and drinks options the siblings have lined up a variety of events throughout the year to give members of the community something fun to do right in their backyard.
"We just finished our 3rd Annual Brew Fest," RJ said. "It was a great event where we have teams to play our beer Olympics, we had live music, a beer tent with lots of breweries who came out and shared their new products. Overall it was a fun event."
RJ said they also how live theatrical murder mysteries every couple months, weekly bands, comedy nights, non-profit events as well as a monthly Original Songwriter Night.
"We grew up listening to our mother, Dona Trautman's, band, she is an amazing singer and talented songwriter," RJ said. "We have seen her share her craft over the years and together with her, she runs the monthly songwriter's night to inspire others to come out and share their talent with the community.
“It is a great way to be heard and share your talent with the community. Our mother has been an inspiration for this night and we are proud of what she has built."
Each artist who performs on the Dew Drop Inn stage is asked to sign the large metal Dew Drop sign hanging on the wall behind them.
"It's our special way for those who have shared their talent with us to leave their mark," RJ said. "We are proud of all those who have come in the doors and performed here."
RJ said his family wants to help make the community better.
"It is super important for us to continue to work hard to provide them with the best that we can offer," RJ said. "We live here, raise our kids here, attend church here and want to see the best for the community.
“Our town is small but mighty. We come together for those in need and we all work hard at what we do. We are proud to be from Bloomsdale."
