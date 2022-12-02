Broadway performer in concert Tuesday at MAC

“One day, Simba, the sun will set on my time here, and will rise with you as the new king.”

Who said these memorable words from a popular Disney movie and musical? For those who have not yet guessed, the answer is “Mufasa.” He said those words to his son Simba.

Mufasa said these words to his son Simba in one of the most popular movies and musicals.

A Broadway actor, who is currently performing as the understudy of Mufasa in “The Lion King” and made his debut in the role in March, is traveling to the Parkland.

Ezekiel Andrew will be in concert Tuesday at Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Theater.

He is a Mississippi native. He grew up where it was “simple and easy” in a small town called Itta Bena. He was artistically gifted and was always drawing or painting.

“As a kid, I was fortunate to have been surrounded by so many musical influences,” he said.

He grew up singing in church, played in marching band and sang in school choirs. In 2003, he attended the residential arts institute Mississippi School of the Arts vocal music for two years where he was exposed to opera and musical theater.

He went on to earn a bachelor’s and master’s degree in vocal performance.

As for who inspired his passion for music, Andrew said it was his father Joe McCall, a minister and singer.

“I’m grateful to be following in his footsteps, though not in the pulpit but on stage,” he said.

Andrew made his official Broadway debut in November 2021 as a member of the chorus and as the understudy of Mufasa in “The Lion King.”

He has extensive experience including performances with the Utah Shakespeare Festival in “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” “Henry VI Part I” and “Big River.” He performed the role of the Beat in “The Beauty and the Beast” at the White Plains New York Performing Arts Center and Syracuse University College of Visual and Performing Arts. He played the role of Coalhouse Walker Jr. in “Ragtime” at Theatre Under the Stars in Houston, Music Theatre of Connecticut in Westport, and at Utah Shakespeare Festival.

In addition, he took on the role of Quasimodo in “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Jake in “Porgy and Bess” and the title role in “Rigoletto.”

As an active concert artist, Andrew creates his own programs when he travels from theater to theater. He enjoys giving back to the community by visiting high schools and colleges where he holds masterclasses to inspire young actors and artists.

He said, “I am very fortunate to be doing the thing that I love the most, touching the hearts and lives of people through storytelling and song. I’m grateful to my family, teachers, and friends who stand with me and support me every step of the way.”

Andrew recently invited two Parkland residents to perform with him in concert on Tuesday. MAC graduates Abbi Hallock and Tiffany Gallaher will each perform a duet alongside him.

Hallock, a soprano, is a 2019 graduate of Farmington High School and former MAC music student. She was an active member and soloist for the MAC Sings and Community Singers ensembles. She recently performed as Madame de la Grande Bouche in Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy’s production of “The Beauty and the Beast.” Other roles have included Gertrude McFuzz in “Seussical the Musical,” Wicked Witch, Blue Bird and Blind Mice in “Shrek,” and Ethel Toffelmier in “The Music Man.”

She has studied private classical voice since age 8 and taken private voice lessons since 2019.

Hallock intends to study vocal performance with a focus on music theater and opera at Missouri Baptist University.

Gallaher, a mezzo-soprano, is a 2016 graduate of Potosi High School. She graduated from MAC with an associate’s degree with an emphasis in secondary music education. She participated in MAC Singers, Chamber Singers and the college’s Little Theatre Guild. She is currently attending Missouri Baptist University to complete her bachelor’s degree in middle and secondary theatre and speech education.

She has played many theatrical roles including Fiona in “Shrek the Musical,” Adelaide in “Guys and Dolls,” Kim MacAfee in “Bye Bye Birdie,” Olive Ostrovsky in the “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” Mimi in “Rent,” Diana Goodman in “Next to Normal,” and the understudy Belle in “Beauty and the Beast.” Her most recent role was Mrs. Brill in Missouri Baptist University’s production of “Mary Poppins.”

In addition to performing with Hallock and Gallaher, local musicians Dr. Kevin White, Phil Hoffman and Lindy LaChance will form a jazz combo for the jazz portion of the concert. Pianist Cory King will accompany Andrew for the hymns and musical theater songs.

The audience will experience repertoire to celebrate Andrew’s Mississippi heritage. His baritone vocals and talent will inspire and impress the audience.

“It’s the holiday season and I look forward to sharing some of that holiday cheer with a new audience in a region I’ve never performed before,” he said. “I’ve programmed some jazz standards, musical theater showstoppers, a few hymns, and some traditional Christmas tunes.”

Most of all, Andrew said he’s excited to share his music with everyone and that he’s grateful to anyone who chooses to spend their evening of music making with him.

“I often tell my audience to loosen up and sing along,” he said, “and I’ll have several opportunities for the audience to join in singing with me. So, bring warm hearts and open minds and we’re gonna have some fun!”

Parkland residents won’t want to miss the chance to hear Andrew in concert. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at https://bit.ly/MACOA_EzekielAndrew. For more information, contact Mineral Area Council on the Arts Executive Director Tiffany Gallaher at tgallaher@MineralArea.edu or call 573-518-2125.