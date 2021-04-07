Brown writes 'bucket list' of 100 things to do in state

"I asked myself, 'What are the things that are truly iconic?' So, that's kind of how the list started — just some of those iconic things, but then also some of the 'off the beaten path' things that I've done that I think people ought to check out as well."

Reedy Press has released dozens of similar "bucket list" books across the country, three of which have been authored by Brown.

"I did two versions down in Orlando and then this one in Missouri," he said. "Now, they had already done 100 things to do in St. Louis and Branson and Kansas City, but when we broadened it out to the whole state it became complex because what do you leave in, what do you take out?

"There's actually an interesting story behind that. In doing the research for my first book, I ran across a number that stuck with me. Fifty percent of the people in the St. Louis area have never been to the arch. It just hit me that we have these world-class attractions right here in our own backyard, the most iconic symbol of Missouri — recognizing the westward expansion of the United States — yet, for some reason half the people in the St. Louis area don't bother to stop in and take a look at the arch.