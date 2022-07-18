BT plans bigger block party this summer

Time to mark up the Fun Calendar. Drawing on the success of the first-ever Downtown Block Party last August, the Bonne Terre Downtown Property Owners Association is making plans for an expanded event on Aug. 27, near the intersection of School and Division streets.

Shari House, owner of The Fancy Crow in the historic downtown section of Bonne Terre, said they’re beginning to amass a good list of vendors, sponsors and concession providers for what will be a full day of Block Party, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The roads in that vicinity will be blocked off for safety, and the day will begin in earnest at 10 a.m. with food trucks and vendor booths. The evening hours will feature a side-by-side (SxS) show, street performers and more food trucks.

House said she’s hoping potential vendors will contact her at 573-358-5265 if they have questions about the $20, 10x10 spaces available, but most answers can be found on the vendor application online.

She said late-comers are welcome, but she hopes to have a solid list of vendors, performers, sponsors and demonstrators by July 31, even if it is a soft deadline. First State Community Bank is already a lead sponsor, with many others beginning to fill out the list.

“We're still gathering sponsors, we have a few food vendors, and we're going to have vendor booths. We're going to have the side-by-side show again,” she said. “And this year, instead of being just an evening event, it's going to be from 9 in the morning to 9 in the evening.”

House said the local band Sweetwater Holler will perform in the evening as they did last year, “but we also have some live music during the day. And I think the Raiderettes are going to perform during the day. We're hoping to get some other younger people to come and perform, you know, community organizations who have talent. So we're really excited about this year.”

Demonstrators of arts and crafts are also welcome.

“We're also encouraging artisans to come demonstrate their crafts,” House said, “We’d love to have a blacksmith or a wood turner, like those who came for the Spring Festival. That was really kind of cool. We could watch them do things, they made little stuff for kids.”

Those who are interested in performing, sponsoring, food-trucking or demonstrating their craft can contact House at 573-358-5265.

“We were so pleased with the turnout last year at the block party, it far surpassed our expectations. We were so pleased. It was a party,” she said. “I had only positive comments and the people who came were fabulous. It was a really nice atmosphere. It wasn't anything I would have been afraid to bring my kids to. Yeah, I think everybody had a really great time.”

Those who are interested in showing off their side-by-sides can contact Zach and Lauren Nash who own Off Road Nutrition, 573-535-9764.

According to the SxS flyer, multiple prizes will be awarded thanks to sponsors Off Road Nutrition and Midwest Sports Center. Best in Show and other awards will be determined through ticket-voting, $1 per ticket, 6 for $5 or an arm’s length worth of tickets for $20.

Registration for the SxSs begins at 3:30 p.m. at Off Road Nutrition, 31 W. School St. and costs $10. Show and Shine begins at 5 p.m. Truck and trailer parking will be available in Bonneville Plaza. Since the city’s a side-by-side-friendly town, it’s only a mile from Bonneville Plaza down Benham Street to the show on West School Street, which will be blocked off to through traffic.

The show’s flyer indicates a 50-50 raffle will be offered, with 1 ticket for $1, 6 for $5.

The proceeds collected will go toward the downtown association, in part to support its events. It is also pursuing a particular grant to bring improved lighting, sidewalks and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance to the mining town’s oldest commercial district.

House is a part of the downtown association, but is also spearheading a Community Betterment Committee which has met twice, the last time on June 27. She said the purpose of the committee is to bring together the different groups, individuals and organizations serving Bonne Terre and share information about activities and efforts for the town.

“It was great to sort of get an inventory of the different organizations that might be here, that we were weren't aware of, and the June 27 meeting showed that was the case,” she said. “Many of us are also interested in seeing how we can work together, pooling our efforts, and making sure we’re not duplicating our efforts. If we’re working on the same things, maybe we can work together and do it better.”