Visitors to the Battle of Pilot Knob on Saturday will get the chance to see original art — with a creepy-crawly theme — displayed at the historic site.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., art created by students of the Belleview School District in Iron County will be displayed at the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site's day-use pavilion.

The event, Art in the Park, comes from a partnership between Missouri State Parks, of which the Battle of Pilot Knob Historic Site is a part, and Belleview Elementary School, located on Highway 32 north of the village. Pilot Knob Site Manager Bryan Bethel said park staff had been visiting the school for the past few weeks to teach the students about this year’s theme: Bugs, Bugs, Bugs.

After the students learned about the insects, Bethel said, the students then completed original art pieces depicting the critters. Kindergarteners have explored the world of ants, for example, and some art uses students’ names to create bugs. These art projects will be set up for display at the Battle of Pilot Knob day use pavilion. Seventh and eighth graders will be using face paint during Art in the Park to "hang" their artistic expressions on kids' faces.

“This will be a fun activity for the school, students, their families, and also for the public,” said Bethel.

Alongside the Art in the Park event, the historic site has many upcoming events, including a living history event on April 22 in which the Turner Brigade will be exercising its spring drills. June 24, the second annual Arcadia Valley Community Picnic with the Arcadia Valley Chamber is in the works. On July 4, the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site will be hosting the annual Fourth of July Fireworks Display, once again partnering with the Arcadia Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site is located at 118 East Maple Street in Pilot Knob. For more information about Art in the Park, interested people can call 573-546-3545 and speak to either Bethel or Brick Autry.