Build your cars, valve cover races set for Feb. 29

Ladies and gentlemen, start your ... gravity!
Valve cover racing, the grownup equivalent to the Scouts’ Pinewood Derby, is coming to Bonne Terre VFW on Feb. 29, presented by Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department.
Anyone with a valve cover and dreams of wintertime victory is being encouraged to search Facebook for “valve cover races” for the latest scoops on rules, entry information, and particulars about winning the gravity-charged, bracket race.
Proceeds from the $10 race entry fee and $2 admission fee will be directed to the Haunted Firehouse in Bonne Terre, a Halloween event the local firefighters put together that brings thousands of scare-seekers every year to this St. Francois County town.
But wait. Maybe you don’t know how to build a valve cover racer? (Or don’t know what a valve cover is?)
TJ Isgrig can help you find the answers. He’s been posting YouTube videos about racing and Pinterest pictures of sleek and quirky racers on the Valve Cover Races page on Facebook.
“Kevin Ball (of Kevin Ball Auto Body) used to do valve cover races years and years ago apparently,” said Isgrig, a firefighter who takes the lead on the annual haunted firehouse and is spearheading this fundraiser to help make it bigger.
“A lot of people do have valve covers lying around. Gear heads, people who work on their own cars or who collect cars,” he continued. “We’re kinda gearing this towards dad and the kids. But even moms — they say moms create the best-looking valve cover racers because they decorate them so nice.
“That night, we’ll have a plaque for the best-decorated car, and it’s a people’s choice award, so everyone will have a say.”
There will also be plaques and trophies for 1st, 2nd and 3rd-place winners.
Isgrig said the track is similar to the ramp style used in the Pinewood Derby that the Boy Scouts usually put on. The difference is, the racers are made out of the metal covers that usually hide the valves on a motor. Each racer must follow the complete rules and specs at http://www.bigriverfire.org/image/rules.pdf, but in a nutshell, the cars have to be within 10 inches wide, 10 inches high, 10 pounds and the wheels can’t be bigger than four inches in diameter.
“We’ve had a lot of interest in the races, and that’s what we really want,” Isgrig said. “A lot of people are saying they’ll be there and they’ll build a car, so that’s exciting, but we’re really hoping we get a good turnout this year because it’s time for something different and this seemed like fun.”
The Bonne Terre VFW at 1112 Roe St. will be the venue for the raceway. A ramped, 25-foot track will be set up with a corral next to it, so that after racers test out their cars a bit on the track beginning at 10 a.m. that Saturday, they can take them to get weighed. Once they pass the 10-pound limit, the cars are placed into the corral until the races begin at 1 p.m.
The VFW will have food available, a cash bar and a 50-50 raffle, too.
Isgrig said he and his fellow firefighters have high hopes for this fundraiser.
“Last year was the first time we’ve ever held a fundraiser for the haunted house, because we wanted to buy some new equipment, make it a little scarier. It worked, we raised $1,000,” he said. “This year, we want bigger and better, so we want to raise $5,000.”
Why the leap?
“Our goal is, we’re doing it in the new fire station (next to Bonne Terre City Hall), but we’re also talking to the Chamber of Commerce about doing their Trunk n’ Treat in the area behind the station,” Isgrig said. “I know it seems early to talk about Halloween yet, but this year, Halloween is on a Saturday, so it’d be a way to have a great big Halloween festival right in the middle of Bonne Terre.”
Isgrig said last year, the department had about 750 kids come through for the free-admission, one-night-only Haunted Firehouse.
“Last year was big, but we want even more this year,” he said. “That’s our vision for this year. We want to try to build that community feeling with a big Halloween festival.”
