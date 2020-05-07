Burle releases 15th book, switches genres

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dan Burle Sr., author and resident rancher of Bonne Terre, is noted for his historical fiction Western novels. However his new release, “Fatal Deceit: An Illuminati Story,” is an intriguing mystery/suspense thriller.

Readers are already telling him they could not put this book down.

When Burle started “Fatal Deceit” about eight months ago, little did he know that the content would be so relevant to the present, considering what is happening in the world today with the pandemic.

“Researching and studying esoteric societies have been a passion of mine for years," Burle said. “Widely believed conspiracy theories about the One World Government abound in this novel, and are creatively presented by the protagonist, Professor Wellington. Conversely, the plot, which will keep you on the edge of your seat, is fictional.”

Burle added, “Furthermore, I must warn you that some of the information regarding the New World Order, which is offered up in this novel, may come as a shock to many readers, especially if they have not been exposed to this material in the past.”