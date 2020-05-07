Burle releases 15th book, switches genres

Dan Burle Sr., author and resident rancher of Bonne Terre, is noted for his historical fiction Western novels. However his new release, “Fatal Deceit: An Illuminati Story,” is an intriguing mystery/suspense thriller.
Readers are already telling him they could not put this book down.
When Burle started “Fatal Deceit” about eight months ago, little did he know that the content would be so relevant to the present, considering what is happening in the world today with the pandemic.
“Researching and studying esoteric societies have been a passion of mine for years," Burle said. “Widely believed conspiracy theories about the One World Government abound in this novel, and are creatively presented by the protagonist, Professor Wellington. Conversely, the plot, which will keep you on the edge of your seat, is fictional.”
Burle added, “Furthermore, I must warn you that some of the information regarding the New World Order, which is offered up in this novel, may come as a shock to many readers, especially if they have not been exposed to this material in the past.”
Burle also stated that much of the material presented in his novel, goes far beyond the realm of conspiracy theories because, as you will discover, he documented factual quotes from real and very influential people who have made the New World Order their lifelong objective.
This story takes place in the present day, in parts of the United Kingdom and the beautiful country of Switzerland, home of a few of the author’s generational ancestors.
“Everything in this novel centers on the Illuminati, and their march toward a New World Order," Burle said. "I cannot, nor can anyone, forecast when the Illuminati will make their final move. One source in my book said that as a member of the Illuminati, she was told several years ago that a move toward the New World Order would happen by the year 2020."
Many reports are that this novel is a fascinating and creative way to introduce the reader to existing clandestine secret societies: the Illuminati, the Bilderberg Group, the Club of Rome, The Trilateral Commission, and more.
The protagonist, Professor Oliver Wellington, is a world-renowned expert on secret societies and conspiracy theories regarding the Illuminati’s covert activities regarding the New World Order and a One World Government.
He lectures at the University of Oxford in Oxford, England and endeavors to expose and warn against the elite puppet masters’ evil plot to rule the world from the shadows, behind the scenes, and under the cloak of complete secrecy.
However, in a moment of indiscretion, Wellington allows himself to become a marionette in an entangled perilous web of secret society espionage, which leads to unforeseen dangers and a shocking finale.
“Fatal Deceit” is filled with surprises, twists, and events that will arouse the reader’s curiosity to wonder if what was thought to be only theory, may be as real as one can conceive.”
Burle is a member of the Western Writers of America and the Author’s Guild.
For the ninth year in a row, he is honored to be the exclusive cowboy Western novelist at Silver Dollar City in Branson during the Fall Festival. He is also proud to have his Western novels available in the prestigious gift shop of the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
What’s new with Burle? He is working on two movie scripts based upon two books in his "Three for Hire series." His screenwriting mentor has been the famous James Bruner, the screenwriter and creator of three blockbuster movies for Chuck Norris: Delta Force, Missing in Action, and Invasion U.S.A.
Burle’s books can be purchased on Amazon.com, Kindle, by Facebook message, and various bookstores. For signed copies, you can call Burle with a credit card. You can also send a check or money order. Ordering instructions are on his website at www.danburlesrbooks.com
