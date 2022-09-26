Buy tickets now for ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’

“This show is so ridiculously funny.”

These words from Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy Theater Director Jason Carr describe “The Play That Goes Wrong.”

Many people have watched rehearsals, and every time someone started laughing so hard, causing an actor to break character.

“It’s not just a few laughs here and there either,” said Carr. “This show is relentless; you could come watch it all three nights and still not catch every gag.”

Fans who especially love the Three Stooges, Monty Python and Noises Off, they won’t want to miss this production.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” takes the stage at Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Theater Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. each evening. The show is a two-hour production including a 15-minute intermission. Tickets can be purchased at www.mafinearts.org.

The play-within-a-play and is the story of the Cornley Drama Society staging a murder mystery as its annual production. This organization has never had a production which has gone well, but it finally appears all of the pieces have fallen into place … or have they?

For this particular show, Carr said the set is “pretty much another character in the show.” Although he won’t give any details away to spoil the show, this has been the most challenging set to complete so far. Pat Kahn, Sam Gallaher, Rachel St. Pierre and Michael Cantrell have been instrumental in assisting with the set’s construction.

“The cast is the backstage crew, for the most part,” said Carr, “and they definitely have a lot to do in this one. We have given them a lot to do, and they seem to be up for the challenge.”

As for stagehands, Carr said Darrell Cureton is “handling the dangerous stuff that the cast members shouldn’t be doing.” He said Cureton is great to assist with productions.

“He steps up to help out anytime,” he said. “His support of MAFAA has been amazing.”

“The Play That Goes Wrong” consists of a small cast of characters. Carr said the size of this group has given him the opportunity to work more one-on-one with each performer.

“They are just good people,” he said. “Beyond their talents, they all seem to legitimately care about one another. This is a very tight-knit group.”

One example Carr gave is when one of the actors was out for a few days due to illness. When he returned, the cast literally applauded and cheered because they had missed him.

“I love seeing these sorts of bonds develop,” he said.

The actors’ on-stage chemistry is imperative in a show like this because it’s so fast-paced and relies heavily on timing. Even though many of the actors in this particular production do not have much previous acting experience, that is not evident.

“These people just clicked from the start,” said Carr. “It’s such an amazing thing when you see that happen.”

With this smaller cast, Carr’s phone hasn’t rung dozens of times during the day with questions from cast members.

He said with a large cast, it’s difficult for the audience to catch if someone in the background stops acting. But with a small cast, it’s far more noticeable.

“But when you have 89 people on stage at once, you don’t really have to have them do anything but react to what’s happening in the scene,” he said. “With this show, you have to have your actors constantly moving, filling the space and keeping the audience’s attention.”

Although illness did hit the cast a few times, it wasn’t as bad as it has been in the past for other shows with larger casts.

The biggest challenge for “The Play That Goes Wrong” has involved the set. According to Carr, the set was behind schedule most of the time and many precautions for safety had to be taken.

For set construction, RP Lumber donated materials yet again.

“They never seem to hesitate to help out when we need something,” said Carr. “Also, Lowe’s in Farmington and Home Depot in Festus.”

Besides area businesses, he extended his appreciation to MAC for “providing the means to live out this dream.”

“Without them and their support, none of this would be possible,” said Carr.

The cast for “The Play That Goes Wrong” includes Madeline Coles as Sandra; Kaity Conaway as Annie; Malachi Windle as Dennis; Andrew Russell as Johnathan; Michael Cantrell as Chris; Christon Hahn as Robert; Regan Means as Max; and Ricco Don Marler as Trevor. Stagehands include Jen Stokes, Ashlyn Webb, Abagayle Reid and Aliza Reid.

Crew members include Jason Carr, director; Annette Gratton, stage manager; Ricco Don Marler, sound; Josh C. Politte and Carr, lights; Carr and Sam Gallaher, set design; Carr, props lead; props, the cast; and Gallaher, Rachel St. Pierre, Michael Cantrell, James Kahn, Rose Churchill and cast members, set construction.