Caledonia celebrates Grinchmas Saturday

While most often people dream of having a white Christmas, the Village of Caledonia will have a green Grinchmas. From 10 a.m. from 5 p.m. on Saturday, guests can see the Grinch, while also enjoying various Christmas activities.

The free event is new to Caledonia, and owner of Old Village Mercantile Nina Gilliam said the event is going to be a lot of fun.

“Caledonia is such a Christmas destination, and we wanted to have the whole Christmas season full of great Christmas events,” Gilliam explained. “Most of these events are fun for kids and adults, but the Grinch is something kids really enjoy.”

The Grinch will be available in Caledonia through the duration of the event. During the day, kids will be able to get pictures taken with the Grinch at Old Village Mercantile.

The shops in Caledonia will be offering different types of Christmas crafts. At Old Village Mercantile, you can decorate a cookie. Caledonia Vintage and Gifts will be offering an activity to make Christmas cards, and the 12 Mile Creek Emporium will have face painting.

“All different kinds of crafting,” said Gilliam. “You can go and walk up to a table and make an ornament. You just go from shop to shop, the kids can make a craft.”

Another part of the event is the chance to get free treats and goodies. Adults and children who dress up in a Christmas costume will receive an assortment of treats visiting the different shops in the village. Gilliam said the event is like trick-or-treating, but for Christmas.

“It really could by anything. It can be any kind of holiday décor. It can be an ugly sweater with a Christmas hat, or it could go all out,” said Gilliam. “However they want to dress up is great with us.”

Also in Caledonia, the third annual Sidewalk Glow will be held from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 17. Stores will be open late and offering deals on Christmas gifts. Santa will also be available.