Caledonia filled with activities on Saturday

If you’re looking for more to do on Saturday, the Village of Caledonia has plenty of fun activities planned.
The Junkorama and Street Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street. There will be live music, the Smokey Valley BBQ food truck, and wine from Twains Vineyard, plus plenty of vendors and shopping. There will be antiques, craft vendors and garage-sale items.
“Junkorama’s just really an eclectic mix of just about anything,” said Nina Gilliam, owner of the Old Village Mercantile. “It's not just one thing, but a lot of stuff that you can see. A lot of bargains and then you're going to see some really nice things, as well, but mainly bargains.”
Saturday will also be the opening of Rowe Crop Farm’s corn maze, pumpkin patch, and sunflower field. They are located at 10766 Webster Road in Caledonia.
“They also have just so many incredible activities for the kids and families to be entertained,” Gilliam said.
This weekend will be the debut of their new mega ride ‘n slide, which takes you down on an inner tube.
“It's like a theme park over there now and it's just amazing,” she added.
Eden’s Farm Creations will also have a grand opening and ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. The new store is located at a half mile north of downtown on Highway 21.
“We are really excited because our little village keeps growing,” Gilliam said.
According to their Facebook page, they are a primitive home/gift shop that offers a large variety of items from handmade dolls to signs, jewelry, and candles.
“It's an 1807 farmhouse and they moved a very, very old 1800s small general store onto the property,” Gilliam said.
There will be something for everyone.
“It's a great way to kick off the fall season,” she added.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.