Caledonia filled with activities on Saturday

If you’re looking for more to do on Saturday, the Village of Caledonia has plenty of fun activities planned.

The Junkorama and Street Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street. There will be live music, the Smokey Valley BBQ food truck, and wine from Twains Vineyard, plus plenty of vendors and shopping. There will be antiques, craft vendors and garage-sale items.

“Junkorama’s just really an eclectic mix of just about anything,” said Nina Gilliam, owner of the Old Village Mercantile. “It's not just one thing, but a lot of stuff that you can see. A lot of bargains and then you're going to see some really nice things, as well, but mainly bargains.”

Saturday will also be the opening of Rowe Crop Farm’s corn maze, pumpkin patch, and sunflower field. They are located at 10766 Webster Road in Caledonia.

“They also have just so many incredible activities for the kids and families to be entertained,” Gilliam said.

This weekend will be the debut of their new mega ride ‘n slide, which takes you down on an inner tube.

“It's like a theme park over there now and it's just amazing,” she added.