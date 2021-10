Caledonia puts another Pumpkin Fest on the books

Caledonia hosted thousands of visitors on Saturday for its annual pumpkin festival, christened this year in honor of Missouri's 200th birthday as the Caledonia Bicentennial Pumpkin Fest.

The morning parade featured marshal Nina Gilliam, owner of Village Mercantile, and contests were held for pumpkin pie eating, sack races, pumpkin throwing, pumpkin carving and decorating.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The air was filled with the smell of great food and the sound of local bands. Tons of activities were held for kids, shop owners welcomed the masses and vendors sold their wares and services.

Caledonia's boosters passed out information on more activities and events that are scheduled every weekend this fall. More information can be found on the village's Facebook page under "The Village of Caledonia Missouri."

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.