Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Caledonia Cupid Shuffle returns Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 12 businesses and organizations will be offering special discounts and treats throughout the day. This is the event's fourth year.

Old Village Mercantile Owner Nina Gilliam said the Cupid Shuffle is a lot like the recently-held Chocolate Walk but on a smaller scale.

The event brings in quite a few people every year who want relief from cabin fever, according to Gilliam. February weather is often unpredictable in Missouri, but Gilliam said, from reports she's seeing, the weather on Saturday should cooperate.

“It’s not our largest attended event, but we do have quite a few that come down and kind of shake off the winter blues,” Gilliam explained.

The 12 Caledonia businesses and organizations participating include Pattie’s Pickins, Caledonia United Methodist Church, Old Village Mercantile, Caledonia Vintage & Gifts, Farrago Gifts, Shabby Chic Painted Rooster, Katie’s Place, Darling Daffodil Boutique, Western Farmhouse Flair, Miss Molly, Twelve Mile Creek, and Turning 3 Ranch.

A map of all participating businesses and organizations can be picked up at any time during the day at any of the participating outlets.

Along with offering special deals and treats during the day, each business is involved in a gift basket drawing. If someone visits all 12 businesses, their name will be entered in a gift card basket worth $250, which includes gift cards to all businesses participating.

The Caledonia United Methodist Women will be hosting a bake sale during Cupid’s Shuffle. All profits made during the sale will be sent to the Belleview Food Pantry. The church is located at 106 Alexander Street across from Old Village Mercantile.

The village, just nine miles west of Bismarck, is a popular site for visitors and hosts many events throughout the year including the Blackberry Festival, Pumpkin Fest, and Chocolate Walk.

The next events in Caledonia are in April, with the Village Just Junking and Yard Sales on April 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Easter Egg Hunt on April 8 starting at 10 a.m.