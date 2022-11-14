Caledonia’s sweetest walk set for this weekend

The 11th annual Caledonia Chocolate Walk and Christmas Open House will be held this weekend.

Nina Gilliam, owner of Old Village Mercantile, explained the idea behind having the Chocolate Walk was to celebrate Christmas and kick off the season by shopping and enjoying free chocolate.

“So the Chocolate Walk in Caledonia is always the Friday and Saturday before Thanksgiving,” said Gilliam. “We just wanted all to participate in the town, because it’s cold and something to, you know, come in and enjoy.”

On Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. visitors will be able to enjoy free chocolate from 15 Caledonia businesses. While enjoying the free chocolate, people interested in joining the raffle can pick up a punch card at any of the participating locations. If the card is stamped at all 15 shops, it will be entered into a raffle to win $500. Kids can participate in the event, as well, with a “kid’s card” and the winner of that raffle will receive a large candy basket.

This is the third year for the chance to win $500, but even if someone doesn’t visit all businesses, there are other chances for different prizes. Gilliam explained each business will have a raffle as well, so even if someone is unable to complete the walk, there is still the chance to win something. A total of 16 different prizes will be available.

While the event focuses on chocolate, there will be other activities to participate in. During the chocolate walk, guests can enjoy wine tasting, live entertainment, holiday discounts at local stores, and even a vintage photo booth.

Two wineries will be set up near the new business Western Farmhouse Flair, located in Caledonia on Highway 21. Twains Vineyard and Fyre Lake Winery will both be available for wine tasting during the event.

Most of the shops are within walking distance, according to Gilliam, and parking will be available at many of the stores, but there will also be parking behind the masonic lodge.

“It’s the tastiest event, the sweetest event you’ll ever attend,” said Gilliam.

For any questions, contact Gilliam at the Old Village Mercantile shop at 573-779-3907, the Facebook page Old Village Mercantile Caledonia, or by visiting oldvillagemercantile.com.

The businesses participating in the event include 14 shops and one bed and breakfast. The businesses include Old Village Mercantile, Crab Apple Cabin, Caledonia Vintage and Gifts, Shabby Chic Painted Rooster, Katie’s Place, Old Caledonia Bed and Breakfast, Eden Farm Creations, Brushed, Miss Molly’s, Twelve Mile Creek Emporium, Turning 3 Ranch, Pattie’s Pickins, Angie's Tag Sale, Western Farmhouse Flair, and Farrago.