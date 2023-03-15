The Village of Caledonia has a new event featuring discounts, refreshments, and a scavenger hunt on Saturday during the first Shamrock Snack and Shop starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

During the day, visitors will get the chance to visit Caledonia businesses to try to complete the scavenger hunt. Guests are also invited to a dinner later Saturday evening to help raise money for Sheila Moore, who suffered a heart attack in early March.

The event was started by Owner of the Shabby Chic Painted Rooster Rhonda Baugher. Baugher said people are wanting to get out and shop, so she started the event to allow people to do just that.

More than 10 businesses are participating in the first half of the day, with Turning 3 Ranch, Twelve Mile Creek Emporium, Eden Farm’s Creations, Miss Molly’s Boutique, Pattie’s Pickins, Katie’s Place, Western Farmhouse Flair, Caledonia Vintage & Gifts, Farrago Gifts, Angie’s Tag Sale, Shabby Chic Painted Rooster, and Darling Daffodil Boutique.

Baugher said each participating store will have an in-store riddle to go along with the scavenger hunt.

After the Shamrock Snack and Shop is the dinner in the Caledonia Village Barn. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. guests can enjoy a full meal for $10 consisting of either pulled pork or a ¼ pound hot dog, macaroni and cheese, a drink, and more. Old Village Mercantile will also be providing ice cream for the dinner.

Alongside food, the barn will house live music from Ron Allen, a bake sale, silent auction, and a 50/50.

All proceeds raised during the dinner will be used to help pay for Moore’s medical expenses.

Caledonia is located in Washington County and hosts many events throughout the year. Upcoming events include the Village Open Air Junkin’ on April 1, the Village Fall Open House on Aug.12, Pumpkin Fest on Oct. 14, and more.