Caledonia Vineyard celebrating blackberry harvest

Caledonia Vineyard will be celebrating all things blackberry this Saturday.

The vineyard’s Blackberry Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 10028 Hull Road.

This is the fourth year for the celebration after cancelling last year due to the pandemic.

Paul Redinger and his wife, Deanna, haven’t opened their winery yet, but they wanted to do something fun for the community in the meantime.

“We've got 12 or 13 years before we retire, so we're not in a big hurry,” Redinger said. “It’s a big enough job taking care of that vineyard and our farm.”

They originally planted blackberries to make some blackberry wine.

“When people found out that you could come pick blackberries, we haven't been making any blackberry wine at all because we always get picked out,” he said.

Blackberry picking will be included in Saturday’s festival if there are any left as its nearing the end of the season.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But there will still be plenty of blackberry items to enjoy to celebrate the harvest season. Off the top of his head, Redinger mentioned blackberry pie, wine, cake, ice cream, salsa, and barbeque sauce.